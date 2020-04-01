Two years after successful launch, StartingBlock is ready for a new director

“We will miss hearing her high heels clipping down the hallway, her smile and ‘I'll take care of that issue’ attitude that she brought to us every day,” Wentler said in an email. “But we're also excited for what the next phase of leadership will look like and bring within StartingBlock as they continue to expand the inclusive environment they harbor for entrepreneurs in Madison and Dane County.”

Miller Fienen’s last day has not yet been set, but StartingBlock aims to fill her role by summer. She said she can’t yet disclose her next job, but she won’t be leaving Madison or the entrepreneurial community.

And she’ll be watching to see how the next leader carries StartingBlock through it’s next chapter, expanding its work beyond its walls.

“We've built a very robust community of 300-plus members,” Miller Fienen said, “and the next phase is, how do we grow the capacity to help even more startups and focus in on the entire startup community, whether they’re a physical member of StartingBlock or not?”

