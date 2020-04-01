Two years after successful launch, StartingBlock is ready for a new director

Madison entrepreneurial hub StartingBlock announced on Tuesday that executive director Chandra Miller Fienen, who led StartingBlock through its construction and first two years of operation, would step down.
The transition was planned from the start: According to Miller Fienen, StartingBlock believes leaders should serve for set terms.
“George Washington had this idea that you take custody of a project … for a limited amount of time, you come in with clear ideas of what you want to get accomplished in that limited amount of time and you get it done,” Miller Fienen said. “And then you find somebody new with new ideas and new connections and new opportunities, and you turn it over and you let somebody else roll with it.”
In a blog post, Miller Fienen explained she was ready to turn it over. “For 'Hamilton' fans, this was going to be my George Washington (“teach them how to say goodbye”) moment,” she wrote.
Miller Fienen had been with StartingBlock from its 2012 beginnings, long before she took over as the center’s second executive director. She was part of “a band of 12 very committed volunteers,” the founding members who thought up StartingBlock and built a home for their dream inside a high-rise office building called The Spark at 821 E. Washington Avenue.
StartingBlock, which aims to be a home base for all things entrepreneurial, has gotten a lot done in its first two years. Since opening its doors in 2018, it’s housed 69 early-stage companies. In 2019, those companies added 125 net new full-time employees and 75 part-time employees and had $18.3 million revenue, according to Tuesday’s press release. Forty-five percent of those companies have a founder who is a woman or a person of color.
StartingBlock “alumni” have raised $41.9 million in capital, and StartingBlock funds manage $50.7 million for investment in early-stage companies. It’s also an event hub, hosting nearly 1000 hours of programming in 2019.
“I am really proud of the vision that the founders had and the ability for us to execute and turn it into reality,” Miller Fienen said, pointing to the way they had turned “a physical piece of infrastructure into a center of mass for Madison startups.
“And I’m proud of our companies,” Miller Fienen said. “I'm proud of what they are accomplishing.”
She’ll now phase out of her directorial responsibilities, including her role on the center’s board. Other founding members will do the same, making way for a second wave of leaders to take the reins.
Among that second wave is board member and transition team leader Mark Richardson, who’s helping lead the search for Miller Fienen’s replacement. Job searches are his expertise: He matches employees and employers in his day job as president of consulting company Unfinished Business.
“We're looking for sort of a chief salesperson, if you will … not just selling StartingBlock and its organization and its business model, but also the ecosystem that is entrepreneurship in Madison,” Richardson said. “We need a master relationship builder … a connector, someone who collaborates and has a track record of being able to do all those things.”
The new leader will “help spawn the next generation of startups,” said board chair Forrest Woolworth, the other half of the search team, in an email. “We're looking for someone that can leverage what we've built as a foundation to build from and take it to the next level.”
Miller Fienen’s exit had been in the works for weeks before COVID-19 turned business upside down, prompting StartingBlock to delay the announcement. The pandemic doesn’t bode well for the businesses StartingBlock supports.
"We all know that the post-COVID world will be hard,” Miller Fienen wrote in her blog post. “Let’s not be Pollyanna about the challenges that startups will face. Most will struggle. Some will fail.”
But StartingBlock opted to move forward with the leadership transition anyway. “We weighed the pros and cons,” Miller Fienen said, but “the timing still felt right.”
She said the pandemic hasn’t been all bad news for startups. “The COVID situation has really re-catalyzed the Madison entrepreneurial community and brought us together in ways that StartingBlock really loves to do,” Miller Fienen said.
“We focus on the connective tissue across organizations. There's been a lot of collaboration ... And we're rolling out projects that I think will be extremely helpful to startups and entrepreneurs and our fellow ecosystem-builders, as we come out of COVID quarantine and back into the post-quarantine world.”
COVID-19 will complicate the hiring process, with video interviews replacing in-person meetings, but Richardson said it won’t change what they’re looking for.
And he’s already started hearing from interested parties. “We're confident that we're going to get a talented pool of candidates,” Richardson said.
Woolworth agrees. “One positive that comes from big disruptions to the status quo like the COVID-19 situation provides is that it can cause people to reassess what they are doing and why. We're hopeful that this will be an opportunity to reach potential candidates that may not have previously considered a role like this.”
Heather Wentler, executive director and co-founder of Doyenne, a nonprofit supporting women entrepreneurs, credits StartingBlock’s opening and smooth operations to Miller Fienen’s leadership. Doyenne has been a partner of StartingBlock “since it was just an idea being floated around town” and is now a tenant of the center.
“We will miss hearing her high heels clipping down the hallway, her smile and ‘I'll take care of that issue’ attitude that she brought to us every day,” Wentler said in an email. “But we're also excited for what the next phase of leadership will look like and bring within StartingBlock as they continue to expand the inclusive environment they harbor for entrepreneurs in Madison and Dane County.”
Miller Fienen’s last day has not yet been set, but StartingBlock aims to fill her role by summer. She said she can’t yet disclose her next job, but she won’t be leaving Madison or the entrepreneurial community.
And she’ll be watching to see how the next leader carries StartingBlock through it’s next chapter, expanding its work beyond its walls.
“We've built a very robust community of 300-plus members,” Miller Fienen said, “and the next phase is, how do we grow the capacity to help even more startups and focus in on the entire startup community, whether they’re a physical member of StartingBlock or not?”
