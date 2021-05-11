Two new financial education programs aim to help people of color set and meet money goals

Madisonians of color will soon have two more ways up their financial know-how and save for the future.
The Progress Center for Black Women is currently accepting applications for the pilot round of its Financial Health Academy, a multigenerational six-week challenge designed to help Black families set financial goals and solidify the skills needed to achieve them. And in June, Centro Hispano will host the Latina Savings Initiative, a nationally piloted program to help Latina women set achievable savings goals, open savings accounts and receive a match for the money they put aside.
Here’s the lowdown on each:
Financial Health Academy
Before the pandemic hit, Sabrina Madison, founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, was making plans to start a financial education program for high school students. Students had told her that their high schools weren’t preparing them to do things like look for scholarships, rent an apartment, buy a car, start a savings account or use credit.
Madison could relate: She’d bought a car at age 21 with no guidance or research — resulting in a bad deal — and it wasn’t until she took a homebuyer education class a couple years ago that she finally applied for her first credit card.
Before that, “the only thing I ever learned about credit cards was not to get them because you don't ever want to be in credit card debt,” Madison said. “This is me at 41, 42, having gone to college.” As a result, she’d missed out on decades of opportunity to build her credit history.
Then, when the virus gripped Wisconsin, yanking away jobs and childcare, more than 300 people contacted Madison for help paying bills or buying groceries.
“I just remember hearing people so stressed out because they were living paycheck to paycheck,” Madison said. “You can hear them … doing the math on the days before they know they're gonna run out of money.”
Many didn’t have even a couple hundreds dollars in savings, and they didn’t know how to go about refinancing their car loans or getting help with their mortgage payments. “There were just a lot of these things around their finances that they may have known a little bit about ... but they could have benefited from knowing just a little bit more,” Madison said.
So she retooled her financial education plan. “I said, instead of just trying to create something for young people, why not create it for an entire household: mom, dad, kids, auntie, uncle, whoever lives in the house? Because if you impact one generation, you'll definitely continue to impact the next.”
In April, she announced the Financial Health Academy, a six-week challenge for Black Dane County households with at least one young person between the ages of 13 to 21. The 10 or so families participating in the pilot round will meet once a week, with the option to attend virtually or in person, and will also do a weekly family activity. Each family will set a financial goal, perhaps to purchase an energy-efficient appliance or open a savings account. Families that complete the program will receive $1,000 to use toward their goal, thanks to funding from UW Health.
The specific workshop topics will depend on the interests the selected participants describe in their applications, but she said she's been building a list of possible speakers from across the country for more than a year. She hopes the participants will also inform each other, sharing what they already know and helping each other talk through important decisions.
The finance-focused workshop also includes something some might find surprising: mental health counseling.
“There can be some trauma related to your personal finances,” Madison explained, as many people have been victims of fraud, fallen into debt or had family members secretly open accounts in their names. She's partnered with Dr. Algernon Felice of Cultural Bridges Treatment and Consulting to offer culturally appropriate, trauma-informed mental health support to participants.
Too many financial literacy efforts overlook that need, she said, and that’s just one of the common shortcomings.
“Oftentimes people create these programs (with) an assumption that the people you're targeting are dumb and they don't know anything, or they're making these horrible decisions. There's all these assumptions that Black people spend their money on like Jordans and expensive stuff,” Madison said. “That's not the case. I have plenty of education, and there are just things I never learned or I don’t know enough about.”
The day after the program began accepting applications last Thursday, 29 families had applied, including people with bachelors and masters degrees. Within a week, the count was at 39.
Latina Savings Initiative
Four miles away, Centro Hispano plans to kick off its Latino Savings Initiative in June, offering workshops for multiple cohorts over the following year. The program, offered in partnership with the nonprofit Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) and national Latina advocacy organization MANA, follows a model those two groups piloted in 2018. Participants attend workshops to help them understand their finances and set savings goals, and staff from a partner credit union help interested participants start savings accounts.
In the pilot, conducted in four cities, 75% of participants opened savings accounts and 52% of those saved. Of those who saved, about 80% met the $20 per month savings threshold to earn a $10 per month match. Those who received the match finished the program with an average of $225 saved.
Saving is especially important for Latina women because they have the longest life expectancy of all U.S. demographics, said WISER President Cindy Hounsell. Hounsell, who jokes that people call her “the crazy retirement lady,” said getting in the habit of putting aside a small amount each month could be a step toward other types of savings.
“Sometime in the future, if they have enough in their emergency fund, maybe they'll open up a Roth IRA, if they don't have a plan at the workplace, or maybe they'll find a job where there's a 401k at the workplace,” Hounsell said.
Norma Gallegos Valles, Workforce & Career Pathways Manager for Centro Hispano, said she was excited when CUNA Mutual told Centro Hispano it wanted to provide funds to bring the Latina Savings Initiative to Madison.
“Finance is a topic that in Latino families is not discussed enough, and when we have conversations about it, it’s almost like a taboo,” Gallegos Valles said. But she knows there’s interest: She’s previously heard from community members looking to learn more about how to invest or buy homes.
Often, Latina women are the ones managing money for their families, she said. “So giving them the power and the knowledge to continue to build that wealth will be a sustainable way of building community.”
Since announcing the initiative in April, Gallegos Valles has already received inquiries from people interested in signing up. Centro Hispano will be planning the program’s details in the coming weeks, aiming for its first session to start in June. The goal is to serve 100 Latina women of all ages through a collection of small cohorts throughout the year. The free classes will be taught in English and Spanish.
The new program would tie well to Centro Hispano’s existing Caminos Finance program, which trains bilingual adults for jobs in finance fields, Gallegos Valles said. She hopes that graduates of the program, now as loan officers, bank tellers and or accountants, will return to Centro Hispano to teach these workshops or sign up participants for savings accounts. Taking on that leadership role, she said, could let those graduates enhance their resumes and advance in their careers.
Unlike a “cookie cutter financial literacy program,” Centro Hispano’s version of the Latina Savings Initiative will fit the strengths and needs of the community it serves, said Executive Director Karen Menendez Coller. In this case, that means bringing in other Latina women to do the teaching, and recognizing what the potential participants already know about money.
“They have a lot of knowledge about what makes wealth-building successful in their household, with their relationship with their partner, with their beliefs about family-building, as they're prioritizing their own career goals.”
