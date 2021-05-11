Two new financial education programs aim to help people of color set and meet money goals

Madison could relate: She’d bought a car at age 21 with no guidance or research — resulting in a bad deal — and it wasn’t until she took a homebuyer education class a couple years ago that she finally applied for her first credit card.

Before that, “the only thing I ever learned about credit cards was not to get them because you don't ever want to be in credit card debt,” Madison said. “This is me at 41, 42, having gone to college.” As a result, she’d missed out on decades of opportunity to build her credit history.

Then, when the virus gripped Wisconsin, yanking away jobs and childcare, more than 300 people contacted Madison for help paying bills or buying groceries.

“I just remember hearing people so stressed out because they were living paycheck to paycheck,” Madison said. “You can hear them … doing the math on the days before they know they're gonna run out of money.”