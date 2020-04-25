TV, meet WFH: Madison broadcast reporters adapt to life under quarantine

Jacobo hasn’t been in the Capitol since. “Things have obviously come to a standstill, in the country and globally, but the politics of the situation definitely hasn't slowed down,” Jacobo said, and neither has his work.

He’s still tracking politics, including spring election results and the debate over reopening the economy, but he can no longer track down politicians in the Capitol halls.

“It's tricky because we naturally want a lot of access,” he said, crediting the lawmakers who have made themselves available.

He now does most of his interviews now through video calls, though he’s also done a few in-person interviews, including one with Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Some reporters might have boom microphones — the kind that are mounted on long poles — but Jacobo didn’t, so he taped his handheld microphone to a lighting stand, and he and Barnes took turns stepping up to it.

“Hanging by a thread”

Perhaps no reporter’s job has changed so fundamentally as that of sports reporters.

“There are no sports right now,” said Melissa Kim, a sports reporter and anchor for Madison’s News 3 Now.