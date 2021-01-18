Truman Olson update: Plan Commission

Luna’s Grocery is owned by Miriam and Joe Maldonado, whose first location at 2010 Red Arrow Trail is credited with revitalizing access to food in the Allied Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood.

During the Plan Commission, some south side neighbors expressed concern that the process was moving too quickly, and that some members of the community were not properly informed about where things stood in the process. Some questioned the ability of Luna’s to run a large, full-service store.

Dane County NAACP president Greg Jones said the city’s emphasis on filling affordable housing gaps was leading to a quick process and leaving behind the issues surrounding food security and access to healthy food in the neighborhood.

“This is not about having residents living in the building, this is about food and access to food,” Jones said. “The pace of decision making without public input is too fast and should be delayed.”

Jones asked the Plan Commission to delay making a decision until more residents of the south side were able to weigh in on the matter.