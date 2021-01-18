Truman Olson update: Plan Commission

A number of big-ticket development proposals have been moving their way through the city approval process over the course of the last week.
A development proposed for the former Truman Olson site at 1402 S. Park St., which plans to bring affordable housing and a full-service grocery store to the south side, received unanimous approvals from both the Plan Commission and Urban Design Commission last week.
The proposed development includes a six-story building that includes 150 affordable apartment units as well as Luna’s Grocery, a second location for the business.
Rule Enterprises, in partnership with Movin’ Out, a Madison nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, has been working to get the development off the ground since November 2019, when the city of Madison picked the Milwaukee firm after a lengthy request-for-proposals process.
At first, SSM Health planned to purchase and demolish the Pick ‘n’ Save grocery store at the site and build a new clinic there. This sparked significant concern among local residents that the area would be left without a grocery store. SSM Health changed course, which enabled Luna’s Grocery to step forward to work with Rule.
Luna’s Grocery is owned by Miriam and Joe Maldonado, whose first location at 2010 Red Arrow Trail is credited with revitalizing access to food in the Allied Dunn’s Marsh Neighborhood.
During the Plan Commission, some south side neighbors expressed concern that the process was moving too quickly, and that some members of the community were not properly informed about where things stood in the process. Some questioned the ability of Luna’s to run a large, full-service store.
Dane County NAACP president Greg Jones said the city’s emphasis on filling affordable housing gaps was leading to a quick process and leaving behind the issues surrounding food security and access to healthy food in the neighborhood.
“This is not about having residents living in the building, this is about food and access to food,” Jones said. “The pace of decision making without public input is too fast and should be delayed.”
Jones asked the Plan Commission to delay making a decision until more residents of the south side were able to weigh in on the matter.
The Plan Commission did not delay and voted unanimously to approve the Conditional Use permit for the site.
“We are thrilled to have received successful approval of this important project for Madison’s south side,” Movin’ Out executive cirector Kathryne Auerback said in an email. “The project will help increase the resiliency of the neighborhood with the addition of 150 units of high-quality affordable housing (serving those with household incomes at 30-80% of county median income), including 30 supportive units for people with disabilities, and a locally owned full-service grocery store committed to contributing to the health of the community.”
The project is expected to have approximately 65 one-bedroom, 55 two-bedroom, and 30 three-bedroom units as well as 161 parking spaces in a garage, including 60 for Luna’s Grocery customers.