Transcend Madison competition rewards student innovation with $60,000 in prizes

The pandemic-induced shift to remote school has only highlighted the value of virtual options. The pair, who will graduate next month, took home $15,000 and a year of membership at StartingBlock.

But it wasn’t all about the prizes. “I think the biggest thing for us was the validation of our idea, that it actually had good traction,” Waddell said.

That, they said, might help them get the buy-in they’ll need from professors, who would work with them to create a virtual version of their usual labs. “It’s more than just some random student approaching professors. It's nice to have that at our backs,” Custer said. They’re aiming to start beta testing their first labs in the summer and have the first classes of students begin using the tool for labs in fall.

Second place, a prize of $10,000 and six months of membership at StartingBlock, went to Pill Skills, a startup founded by biomedical engineering senior Marissa Harkness. Inspired by her mother, who was never able to take pills, Harkness learned that 40% of adults have trouble swallowing pills.