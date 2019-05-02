There’s significant opposition in the Wisconsin Legislature to the idea of giving driver’s licences to undocumented residents of the state. But the speakers and demonstrators gathered Wednesday for a rally at the Capitol in support of the idea struck a hopeful tone.
“I’m feeling kind of happy, and hopefully we do get the license, because us immigrants, we drive scared ... because we always think we’re going to get pulled over,” said Mariana Rodriguez, an attendee from Appleton. “But we’re really proud, and seeing a lot of people here supporting, it feels good.”
“There's a lot of states already that have licenses already for immigrants, so hopefully we’re next.”
The “Day without Latinxs and Immigrants” rally and strike was organized by Voces de la Frontera, an immigrant rights organization. Voces organized buses to bring in demonstrators from 17 cities around the state, including Green Bay, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Dells and Appleton.
Their plea: driver’s licenses for all, regardless of immigration status. Joel DeSpain, spokesman for the Madison Police Department, said crowds were estimated at 3,000.
The strike called on participants to refrain from going to work, attending school or making any purchases for the day. Voces released a list of over 175 Wisconsin businesses closed in solidarity with the strike, including about 46 businesses in Madison. Businesses including Blue Agave, The Original Pancake House, In My Garden Bilingual Daycare, Wisconsin Financial Services, and Pasqual’s closed their doors.
The Wisconsin Latino community has long advocated for licenses for the undocumented, pointing to the everyday stress and logistical challenges of getting to work and school. Evers’ election made many hopeful this could finally become a reality, and Evers included such a proposal for licenses in his budget.
But Evers, who faces Republican majorities in the Legislature, said this week that he expects the measure to be removed from the budget by lawmakers.
Supporters have argued that allowing undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses would improve public safety by allowing them to obtain car insurance and pass a road test. Critics have said the measure could spur more immigrants to come to the state without documentation.
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, acknowledged that Evers’ support in the budget was a “partial victory” but “not yet a total victory.”
“We now have to organize statewide, wider and deeper than we ever have before,” she said, calling for support from Republican legislative leaders like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Joint Finance Committee committee co-chairs Sen. Alberta Darling and Rep. John Nygren.
“This is a day for the rededication of our fight,” Neumann-Ortiz said.
Neumann-Ortiz commended the crowd for their sacrifice, losing “a day’s wages,” to “demand dignity and driver’s licenses for immigrants.”
Those sacrifices have proved fruitful in the past, she said, pointing to examples like Voces’ efforts to prevent a 287g policy (which enlists local officers to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement) from being implemented in Milwaukee.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison Police Chief Mike Koval both spoke, voicing their support for driver's licenses. Rhodes-Conway reminded the crowd that all people, regardless of citizenship status, have the right “to ask their government for needed change.” Tuesday night, the City Council voted in support of the driver’s license provisions in the state budget, “to ensure equal access to driver licenses for all residents of Wisconsin.”
“In order for us to thrive as a community, we all have to participate,” Koval said. “You have been denied that right for too long and driver’s licenses are overdue.”
Speakers also touched on their desire for in-state tuition for undocumented students, and spoke out against the “unjust criminalization” of those living in poverty, which they said leads to fines and tickets they are unable to pay that result in the loss of licenses.
Attendees swayed their signs and arms in time with live mariachi music. The enthusiastic crowd spilled own the Capitol steps and on to West Mifflin Street, and some attendees were encouraged by the size of the crowd.
“It feels amazing to see so many people here. I’m really excited that so many people were able to come from so many different counties and cities,” Fatima Macias, who was volunteering for the event.
“I feel very empowered to be here, I’m happy to be here. The issues that are being supported today are very close to my heart,” said Adriana Rodriguez, who lives in Madison. “I’m feeling more hopeful than I have been in the last couple years, for example … And I think, at the very least, it’s raising awareness.”
Alfonso Ipiales and his family have lived in Madison for 15 years. With his daughter translating, he said he was excited and surprised that so many people standing up for their rights. The more protests, he said, the more likely they will win licenses.
Undocumented immigrants in Wisconsin were eligible for driver’s licenses until 2007. The 2005 federal REAL ID Act required proof of lawful residence for driver’s licenses used for federal purposes, like entering a military base or flying. Wisconsin then passed a law requiring legal status to receive a driver’s license.
A dozen states allow for residents to qualify for driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status, and the Minnesota House recently passed such a bill. These licenses are not REAL IDs, however, and don’t grant voting rights or eligibility for public benefits, nor do they change the driver’s undocumented status.
A recent report from Kids Forward estimated that a move to such licenses would allow 32,000 Wisconsin residents to get licenses within three years.