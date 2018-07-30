There’s an ICE officer in Madison. The agent asked Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney to enlist in the 287(g) program, which enlists local officers to assist the agency, and Mahoney refused.
“I have very important things to do in my community other than forcing my deputies to become ICE agents,” he said. “And more importantly, my task is to build relationships, not tear down relationships.”
But so far, Karen Menendez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano, isn’t feeling the effects.
“I'm not convinced ICE has increased activity,” she said in an email.
In the second-most read article this week, yet another Madison alder announced their resignation. Ald. Sara Eskrich, District 13, is resigning to accept an executive director position based in Brookfield with the nonpartisan group Political Innovation. She’s the third alder to resign this summer.
“Serving in local government is just so critically important,” Eskrich said. “It’s very hard for me to transition, but I am really looking forward to serve in a very different way.”
Other top reads this week include the news that yet another candidate has entered the race for Madison mayor and a look at Walker’s push to promote himself as the “education governor.”
Here were the top 10 articles on CapTimes.com from Sunday, July 22 to Saturday, July 28: