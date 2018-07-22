Despite the city’s efforts, there’s been troubling behavior at the top of State Street for years. According to some nearby business owners cited in this week's most read article on captimes.com, the criminal activity is some of the worst they've seen.
“(The area) is the showpiece of the state. When people come from all over the world, do you know what they see?” asked Sam Chehade, owner of Michelangelo's Coffee House.
The space is gaining a reputation as a place to buy heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, and the criminal activity is at a high, and it doesn’t always stay outside. Individuals will come into nearby Ian’s Pizza, steal ice and soda, and then pour liquor in it. Staff can “ask them nicely not to do it,” owner Nick Martin said, but “beyond that they get very aggressive in the store” and cause a scene, which he said is very uncomfortable for staff and for customers.
A group of business owners and a group of city staff are meeting to try to find solutions to the problems.
This week’s second most-read article zeroed in on the local reaction to Trump’s Monday statement that he didn't "see any reason why it would be" true that Russia interfered in U.S. elections in 2016. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Sen. Ron Johnson all chimed in to disagree strongly with that statement.
"The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy,” Ryan said in a statement.
"Our deteriorating relationship with Russia has but one cause: Russia’s bad behavior ... I urge President Trump to forcefully and repeatedly demand that the Putin regime dramatically improve its behavior,” Johnson said in a statement.
Other top reads this week included the news of the deaths of longtime Wisconsin senator Mike Ellis and local chef and businessman Rod Ladson, news that Tenant Resource Center executive director Brenda Konkel has entered the Madison mayor’s race and a hiccup in the Garver Feed Mill project.
Here were the top 10 reads on CapTimes.com from Sunday, July 15 to Saturday, July 22: