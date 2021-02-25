They used to dress up as Power Rangers at Camp Randall. Now their ad agency is part of a multinational firm.

When ONE Entertainment approached VNM, it seemed like the right time, especially given the financial upheaval that 2020 had wrought. “We were thinking, ‘How do we want to kind of mitigate some of the potential losses we could have?,’ and we started to say, ‘What are some groups that we can partner up with and make a bigger impact and create bigger waves?’” Terry said.

The deal was announced earlier this month. After getting their own start advertising for startups, the founders are looking forward to the new opportunities that come with being a subsidiary of ONE Entertainment.

“They’re used to creating these extravagant experiences with bigger-than-life personalities,” Terry said. “They are already working with some of the biggest brands on the planet, and that's the intersection that we’d now like to play in.”