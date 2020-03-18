'There's a lot of fear': Madison homeless advocates look to innovate in midst of COVID-19

But Fleming, who used to run volunteer coordination at The Beacon, said that demand for its services, as well as other homelessness resources, will be strained in the coming weeks as small businesses cut back on hours or close altogether and minimum wage workers see their paychecks cut.

“There’s gonna be more demand for homeless services because we don’t know what the economic impact is going to be,” Fleming said. “A lot of the people who come here to Shelter from the Storm are housing insecure already and there will probably be people losing their housing. How many people can survive if they don’t get paid every two weeks?”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelter from the Storm is a referral-based temporary housing facility. Fleming said the organization currently houses ten families, about 39 people overall. The facility itself is plenty busy because so many of the residents there are children who are now going to be there all day with schools closed.

“All of a sudden, they’re all here all day for several weeks,” she said. “That’s a challenge keeping those children fed and entertained while also not grouping them together in order to provide social distancing.”