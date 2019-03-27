Lana Hamilton spent time in jail and struggled with heroin addiction.
“I have not gone to prison — thank God, I didn’t have to — but almost everything else, pretty much, I’ve experienced,” she said.
Hamilton has since become a peer support specialist, and attended classes and training sessions. But earlier this week, she showed up for more; attending the first session of a pilot program meant to teach formerly incarcerated women about holistic wellness.
She wanted to learn more from her peer support “coachees,” as the program calls them, and because she believes “knowledge is our best asset.”
“Anything that’s on the subject and it’s something I’m available to get to, I’m in,” she said.
Women returning home after serving prison sentences face a barrage of challenges that continue for years, said Alice Pauser, founder and executive director of the Demeter Foundation, so the more consistent help they can get, the better. Demeter, an advocacy organization for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women in Wisconsin, created this eight-week holistic wellness workshop to help women deal those challenges in a comprehensive way.
“I know we get grouped to death. I know we do,” Pauser told the women. “But I think sometimes groups can be incredibly beneficial for us because you develop that peer support.”
THE NEED
According to a 2018 report, almost 800 female former inmates are on probation or post-institution release in Dane County. There are many local resources for them, Pauser said, with organizations like Madison-area Urban Ministry and the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development.
But no one organization can do everything, Pauser said, and she has noticed gaps in services and support, especially for women.
This was drilled home to Pauser after conversations with formerly incarcerated women who told her things like, “I need to learn more about getting a bank account set up,” or “I need to learn more about what kind of healthcare opportunities I have,” or “I’m not getting emotional support.”
“That and” — Pauser paused for a deep sigh — “the phone calls and emails and letters from women, not being able to find good support.”
The transition from prison to society is tough, and many service providers and former inmates emphasize the importance of trauma-informed care, social support and the time and space to heal, a topic explored in a September Cap Times cover story.
“A lot of women, when they go to prison, we see them just needing a lot of therapy. Someone to talk to. They need to be built back up, given skills,” Melissa Ludin, board president of Ex-Prisoners Organizing, or EXPO, said at the time. “And when they get released and they still have that baggage, it’s very difficult.”
Once released from prison, moms must quickly re-adapt to taking responsibility for their kids. Women prisoners report higher rates of mental illness than men. National data shows up to 90 percent of female prisoners have experienced physical, sexual or emotional trauma.
Taycheedah Correctional Institution is Wisconsin’s only medium and maximum-security prison for women. According to the DOC, 88 percent of the inmates at Taycheedah had some form of mental health need and 35 percent of inmates had a serious mental illness like psychotic disorder and bipolar disorder as of September 2018.
Pauser went to her board of directors at Demeter and advocated for a comprehensive program covering all the aspects of wellness. Demeter provides care packages and support services for women just released from prison, advocates for legislation, educates the community on women’s incarceration issues and runs wellness workshops.
“So many women have trauma histories before they even go into the criminal justice system, then they’re traumatized by being incarcerated and then having to come back,” she said. “To me, there can never be enough support for them.”
THE CLASS
The pilot course, which began Tuesday, will cover each of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration eight dimensions of wellness, which include physical, financial, emotional and spiritual wellness. Each session will contain a “facilitated conversation” on one topic.
“This is not a lecture series. No one will be standing up here for 90 minutes and talking at you,” Pauser told the attendees.
Pauser put in the work to make the class as accessible as possible. The course — supported by the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of the Cap Times — is offered at no cost to the participants. The Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation provided the classroom space. Women get free bus passes, and Pauser sets up snacks and water in the back of the room. Pauser couldn’t pay for childcare, but one woman rolled in with a stroller. Her kid’s feet poked out beneath a quilt during the class.
“It’s a bunch of women in this class, if that baby gets fussy, pass ‘em around!” Pauser said with a laugh.
Ten women signed up for Tuesday's class; some have been recently released and some have been out of prison for years. Pauser told the attendees her own daughter received a life sentence in prison almost 20 years ago.
“I had to make the decision, was I going to curl up and die or was I going to be able to do something about it?” she said.
Pauser gave an overview of the class and talked about social wellness. Local advocates consistently list social support as one of the most important factors for reentry success.
Pauser had struggles with mental health and substance abuse, and emphasized that self-care and good social support are a necessary part of recovery.
“I just want to say that it is so important for us to have social outlets," she said. “When I was not in recovery, well you can pretty much guess what my social outlet was.”
She asked how many of the women are constantly burning the candle at both ends, and several raised their hands in response.
“It’s really important to cut ourselves some slack here,” Pauser said. “Most of us are overworked, a lot of us are underpaid, a lot of us don’t have natural family support. That is where your family of choice is going to be coming in to assist you.”
Demeter wants to give women a chance to build that family of choice. The group will be hosting social events over the summer, like visiting the UW Arboretum and setting up pontoon rides around the lake with a picnic, Pauser said.
Pauser said she wants the women in the class to leave feeling valued.
“I just want them to be successful, and we have got to stop this revolving door in the prison system,” Pauser said.