The ultimate 'lookbook': Paper dresses compete at Read(y) to Wear show

“My expectation coming into this project was that it would be really simple to make something out of paper,” Blabaum said. “We quickly learned that paper is heavy, and so gluing things together and creating layers and creating something that has a feel of a real garment in paper is harder than it looks.”

After much trial and error, the team created a cocktail dress that could be separated from its heavy train. The model carried an open book from which illuminated paper flames emerged, as if the model had just stepped out of a fire. The team walked away victorious.

But winning wasn’t the only surprise of the night. Blabaum, a self-professed makeup and fashion aficionado wasn’t sure what to expect from a Madison fundraiser fashion show. “I was shocked when we got there,” Blabaum said. “They had the absolutely most stunning setup. It felt like going to a fashion show in Chicago. It was just really breathtaking.”