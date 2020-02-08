The ultimate 'lookbook': Paper dresses compete at Read(y) to Wear show

When the models take to the runway at the Read(y) to Wear fashion show this Saturday, the cameras will flash, the makeup and hair will be professionally styled, and the outfits will be unlike any you’ve seen.
Attendees at the show — a fundraiser for the Madison Reading Project — will be hard-pressed to find silk, cotton, or any other fabric, for that matter. Instead, the dresses will be made of paper, an homage to the importance of reading.
This will be the fourth installment of the annual fundraiser for the nonprofit, which distributes free linguistically and culturally appropriate books to area children and provides reading programming to local agencies and schools. Last year’s show generated around $150,000, primarily through ticket sales and sponsorships. This year’s event takes place at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club, with tickets $65 for adults and $35 for those under 18.
Madison Reading Project Founder and Executive Director Rowan Childs said the inspiration for the event came from an admonition she received early in the life of her nonprofit. “If you do any sort of gala, just don’t make it boring,” one supporter advised.
When Childs saw an image on Pinterest of a dress made of a brown paper bag, she saved it, and it became the basis for the organization’s unusual event, held for the first time in 2017.
This year, 13 teams — drawn from corporations, nonprofit organizations, schools, after-school programs — will debut embodying the theme “Journey in Time.”
While organizers anticipated participants might incorporate elements of historical fiction, time travel, space travel or futurism, the team from Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin opted to showcase a different kind of journey: the ways that Alzheimer’s disease can transform a person. Kate Mayefske, an Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin administrator, said the design was inspired by the book "My Two Elaines," in which former Governor Martin Schreiber describes his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s and his own role as her caregiver.
Mayefske worked with two longtime volunteers to create two dresses, which will be modeled by twin sisters. Each model will wear a similar sheath dress — inspired by photos of Elaine Schreiber at the time of her husband’s election — and carry an umbrella, but contrasting embellishments will highlight the ways Alzheimer’s can dull the mind. While the model representing the younger Elaine will wear a bright outfit and use her umbrella to shield herself from the sun, the other will wear a muted dress and use her umbrella as protection from a storm. Mayefske said the latter is meant to evoke the way Alzheimer’s forms a cloud over a person’s life.
It’s the organization’s first year in the competition, and Mayefske said she was eager to partner with another nonprofit that supports healthy brains. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “hitting the books (through education) reduces your risk of cognitive decline and dementia.” She hopes the event will provide an opportunity to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and about the often hidden role of male caregivers.
For Madison-based digital asset management company Widen Enterprises, the winner of last year’s show, the competition provides an opportunity for collaboration across departments. Mary Blabaum, a user experience designer, and Melanie Olsen, a community relationship manager, designed this year’s dress with coworkers from across the company.
You have free articles remaining.
Last year, the team created a design inspired by Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel “Fahrenheit 451,” in which books are outlawed and burned. They designed an elaborate combination of singed pages and orange tissue paper flames and began piecing together pages of recycled books.
“My expectation coming into this project was that it would be really simple to make something out of paper,” Blabaum said. “We quickly learned that paper is heavy, and so gluing things together and creating layers and creating something that has a feel of a real garment in paper is harder than it looks.”
After much trial and error, the team created a cocktail dress that could be separated from its heavy train. The model carried an open book from which illuminated paper flames emerged, as if the model had just stepped out of a fire. The team walked away victorious.
But winning wasn’t the only surprise of the night. Blabaum, a self-professed makeup and fashion aficionado wasn’t sure what to expect from a Madison fundraiser fashion show. “I was shocked when we got there,” Blabaum said. “They had the absolutely most stunning setup. It felt like going to a fashion show in Chicago. It was just really breathtaking.”
This year, members of the Widen team blocked out an hour and a half each workday for the better part of a month to spend order materials, cutting strips of paper and experimenting with ways to create a more fluid and comfortable paper dress. Their 2020 dress, inspired by the C.S. Lewis novel “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” features a design split vertically, with one side representing a lion and the other representing a witch. A small wardrobe will adorn the model’s chest, and a light will shine through the keyhole.
“Coming together to build something is so fun,” Olsen said. “As a grown up, you don’t get those opportunities, you know?”
Meanwhile, at the Bayview International Center for Education and the Arts,preparations were less structured. The three designers — Talley, 10; Rinoa 10; and Kelly, 11 — tried to stay enthused about their dress plans amidst the many distractions of the bustling after-schoolprogram.
Last year, these three collaborated on a single design — a paper dress with blue to white ombre, affixed with assorted pinwheels — but this year they chose to divide their energies among three designs: a bat dress, a deer dress and a dress depicting the transition from night to day. Four days before the show, their designs were still in progress, but a local artist was scheduled to aid the young designers the day before the show.
While they may struggle to prepare for the show, these youngsters are at the heart of the the Madison Reading Project’s daily work: They’re the eager recipients of the books and reading support the Project provides.
Anticipating the fourth show, Childs reflected on the event’s enduring reputation. “People will meet me for the first time and they’ll be like, ‘Hey, are you the paper fashion lady?’” Childs said.
The show is memorable in a way that a dinner or gala might not be, she said, and people keep looking at the photos for months or years afterward. “It’s really fun for the people who attend … but I think the photos and buzz continue on.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.