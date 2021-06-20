The trend of big apartment building developments continues in Madison

Ten blocks down East Washington Avenue, at First Street, Galway Companies is looking to demolish a strip mall and build a 6-story, 290-unit building. That’s across the street from the Marling, a mixed-use apartment building, completed in 2018 with 228 units. Construction on the long-awaited Madison Public Market is expected to begin next fall next door at 200 N. First St.

Projects get even larger outside downtown, where zoning and height restrictions often dictate density. If approved, four projects would combine for over 1,774 new residential units.

City commissions are set to review a proposal to tear down the two restaurants and build an 18-story, 290-unit apartment building at 232 E. Olin Ave. Proposals to redevelop the Zor Shrine property near the West Beltline with two 5-story buildings, totaling 479 units and convert the former Hill Farms state office building complex near Hilldale shopping center into the multi-use Madison Yards, with 540 residential units, are also up for review.

All of this comes in addition to the already-approved Westgate Mall redevelopment, which will include 465 residential units at the corner of South Whitney Way and Odana Road, adding to the unprecedented construction boom.