The trend of big apartment building developments continues in Madison

Madison may be in the midst of its biggest apartment building boom in history. The city’s Plan Commission approved the construction of 4,600 dwelling units in 2020, the most in recent memory, according to city staff.
And more are on the way.
“We have been seeing an increasing number of large proposals that have come before the Plan Commission and related bodies lately,” city planner Colin Punt said. “2020 saw the largest number of dwelling units approved by the Plan Commission in years, probably ever. The pace of large developments does not seem to be slowing that much.”
To put that in context, the city approved one project of more than 200 units in 2017 and 2018, according to information provided by Punt. Nine such approvals occurred in 2019 and 2020 and at least six are going through the approval process currently.
High density, large-scale projects make more sense financially for developers dealing with increases in cost of materials and labor, not to mention land.
“As land costs go up, developers seek out additional density and size to make projects pencil out,” Punt said.
City staff are preparing to see higher costs and expecting developers to use construction materials that are more cost-efficient.
“Looking forward, development review staff have discussed the possibility that higher material costs, particularly for lumber, has pushed recent projects to be bigger,” Punt said.
The 602 units in the Lyric, Galaxie and Lyric buildings, located between the 700 and 1000 blocks of East Washington Avenue, could soon be matched by projects in various stages of approval and construction right across the street.
Construction is underway at Archipelago Village, the ambitious project spearheaded by the Brink family on the 900 block, directly across from Breese Stevens Field. That project entails a multi-phase construction schedule that could, ultimately, result in a very dense residential space with a large amount of office space as well.
Archipelago Village will be located next door to Curt Brink’s most recent project, the 144-room Hotel Indigo at 901 E. Washington Ave.
Baker’s Place seeks to redevelop the site of the Gardner Baking Company, which formerly occupied the building located kitty-corner to Breese Stevens Field in the expanding Capitol East District. Under the proposal, the old building, constructed in 1926 and currently home to Bos Meadery, will remain on the site and be renovated as part of a project that will prioritize sustainable building materials and green energy.
Ten blocks down East Washington Avenue, at First Street, Galway Companies is looking to demolish a strip mall and build a 6-story, 290-unit building. That’s across the street from the Marling, a mixed-use apartment building, completed in 2018 with 228 units. Construction on the long-awaited Madison Public Market is expected to begin next fall next door at 200 N. First St.
Projects get even larger outside downtown, where zoning and height restrictions often dictate density. If approved, four projects would combine for over 1,774 new residential units.
City commissions are set to review a proposal to tear down the two restaurants and build an 18-story, 290-unit apartment building at 232 E. Olin Ave. Proposals to redevelop the Zor Shrine property near the West Beltline with two 5-story buildings, totaling 479 units and convert the former Hill Farms state office building complex near Hilldale shopping center into the multi-use Madison Yards, with 540 residential units, are also up for review.
All of this comes in addition to the already-approved Westgate Mall redevelopment, which will include 465 residential units at the corner of South Whitney Way and Odana Road, adding to the unprecedented construction boom.
But with the construction boom has come concerns about the cost of doing business. Reports on prices for goods used in residential construction show increases in the cost of building materials. Residential construction prices have increased by 9.8% since 2019, according to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Steel mill products, for example, were 17.6% more expensive in March than they were even a month earlier in February.
These costs are significant because they make it less attractive for developers to build affordable housing. It can also mean more of the large-scale construction projects that have been rapidly increasing in Madison.
“Looking forward, development review staff have discussed the possibility that higher material costs, especially for lumber, has pushed recent projects to be bigger,” Punt said. “To either take advantage of economies of scale or move to concrete and/or steel. … Steel framing doesn’t become more cost effective until it’s bigger.”
Madison has a lot of what Punt called “four-over-one” construction (four wood stories over one concrete story). Because steel is more expensive, steel-framed construction tends to go a couple stories higher in order to cover that cost.
According to Madison Community Development Division Director Jim O’Keefe, materials cost — along with Madison’s traditionally high land costs — make affordable development more challenging.
“We are hearing from developers about the soaring costs of labor and especially materials, and the impact that’s having on construction costs,” O’Keefe said. “It’s difficult for developers to find properties that are affordable and can be used for affordable housing. So the materials cost has only exacerbated that.”