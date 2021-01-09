The great ski shortage: Outdoor boom leaves empty shelves at sports stores

It's great news for stores like Nagel's, but it's left some would-be enthusiasts disappointed. Nagel said her store is mostly sold out of cross-country skis and snowshoes and is low on cold weather staples like hats and snow pants. She's trying to restock, but so are stores across the country.

“We're doing our best and trying to get everything that we can, but the global supply is definitely thinned out,” Nagel said. New supply shipments go to the REI distribution centers before coming to stores, she said, so online orders get filled first, and supplies might never make it to her store.

At downtown gear shop Fontana Sports, store manager Ashlie Johnson is scrambling too. She's started keeping a waiting list for customers looking for high-demand gear.

Outdoor stores tend to order their winter gear in spring, so she was placing her orders just as the coronavirus was taking hold in Wisconsin. It was an uncertain time, she said, and she opted to order similarly to previous years.

“We just never expected there to be such an increase in interest this year,” Johnson said.