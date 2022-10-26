The changing face of Willy Street: St. Vincent de Paul to demolish 3 buildings by thrift store

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Madison will be demolishing its office at 1301 Williamson St. along with a portion of its neighboring thrift store with the aim of making way for improved programming space and additional retail space.

The December demolition will serve as the first step toward making the most of the space, said Julie Bennett, CEO and executive director of Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Madison. The thrift store and its St. Elizabeth Ann Seton House office are currently spread out over three adjoining buildings.

Madison's Plan Commission approved demolition of the buildings in August.

"When we were starting to look at what we might do with the space, it became, ‘Let's use all of this space,’" Bennett said. "Reconstruct in a big rectangle instead of these bits and pieces attached on the backside to make the best use of space.”

A single two-story building will be erected on the site. The first floor will be designated as retail while the second floor will “focus on serving neighbors in need,” according to Katherine Higgins, a Society of St. Vincent representative.

The Seton program makes up most of the second floor programing schedule, but Bennett says there will also be a community learning space, as well as potential to create a site to access mental health care.

St. Vincent de Paul acquired the center building at 1303 Williamson St. for its food pantry and acquired the neighboring building at 1309 Williamson St. several years later that has since turned into the thrift store many know and love today. Once the food pantry and Seton House building's previous business relocated, St. Vincent opened a book room for the thrift store, and started using the corner building at 1301 Williamson St. as the Seton House Office.

Since then, the two corner buildings have gone through their share of short-term renovations, but the time for a more permanent solution has finally come.

Aware of the historical importance of the neighborhood, St. Vincent’s plans to incorporate architectural details that capture that ambiance. Before part of the store space belonged to St. Vincent’s, it was an automotive garage with rafter work, roof trusses and brickwork that has since been covered up by a false ceiling. Through the rebuild, these details will finally see the light of day after years.

“It won’t be a large remodel of Willy (Street), but it’ll sort of be bringing it back to some of its former glory,” said Bennett.