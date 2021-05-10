That's so Fetch: Wes Schroll, ‘unicorn’ CEO, to speak at Wisconsin Entrepreneurs Conference

In fact, he set the bar high from the very beginning. “We always thought that this would be something that tens of millions of people would be able to use,” Schroll said. Even in the early stages, they planned to offer rewards for everything from grocery bills and restaurant dinners to clothing and electronics, though they never dreamed of launching the app internationally.

“I think we're finally getting to the level of what I was always excited to be able to do,” Schroll said. “I didn't think it would take eight years to do, but I think I was just being way naive for how this would all work and how hard it is to actually build.

“At 19, you know, four more years would have been a fifth of my entire existence. (I figured) there's no way anything would ever take four years, let alone eight.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.