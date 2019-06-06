Twenty-three years ago, high school teacher Deb Anderson ventured into uncharted territory, creating from scratch the first high school inside the Dane County Jail.
In the process, Anderson built a reputation that extends far beyond the jail walls.
“I run into people that I’ve never seen before but who have seen me in the jail. ‘Teacher Deb, hello!’” Anderson said, noting that some of them might have been housed with her students. Once two men greeted her when she was out for 5:30 a.m. walk.
And then there are the whispers.
“When I go to the car wash, people go, ‘That’s the teacher from the jail!’ like I invented penicillin or something,” said Anderson, who’s known to countless Dane County residents as “Teacher Deb.” “It’s just treated with such kindness and respect.”
Next Wednesday, Anderson is retiring. Colleagues credit her with not only helping students find confidence and direction but also with shifting the jail staff’s attitude toward the people living there.
‘This is where I’m supposed to be’
When a 1996 legislative change required school districts to provide high school education to school-age individuals in adult jails, Anderson was asked to leave her job at La Follette High School to create the school, which became known as Metro High School.
At first she wasn’t interested.
“And then I thought a little more about it and it’s like, ‘When else will you have the opportunity to establish how you do business and have the philosophical underpinnings that I feel are essential in an education program?” Anderson said.
It was only supposed to be a temporary move. She signed a memorandum of understanding that guaranteed she could return to her job at La Follette, which was her own alma mater.
“By December of ‘96, I thought, ‘I’m never leaving. This is where I’m supposed to be,’” Anderson recalled, “which is kind of what I tell kids, too. This is where you’re meant to be. Our paths were meant to cross. Let’s find out what it’s about.”
Metro High, where 17- to 21-year-olds work toward earning high school diplomas before being transferred to prisons or being released, consists of two teachers and a single room on the seventh floor of the City-County Building. Mahoney said the room in which 12 to 14 students meet for class was once a storage closet.
“I hope that as we move forward and hopefully begin the (jail) replacement process that we can create an environment and an actual high school classroom that we can be proud of,” Mahoney said, referring to the proposal to build a new jail facility.
Tina Geier, the other half of the high school’s two-person staff, has been teaching alongside Anderson for 27 years, beginning as a teaching assistant in Anderson’s La Follette classroom and later joining her at the jail.
For Geier, everything will be different without Anderson.
“My whole career has been with her, so it’s going to be a tremendous change,” Geier said.
‘I’m ready for my kids’
During Anderson’s tenure, she shifted the culture throughout the jail, Mahoney said.
“Deb Anderson came into our life because of a legislative change, but in reality, Deb Anderson coming into our life changed our environment and changed us,” Mahoney told a group gathered to celebrate Anderson this week. “Changed us as a correctional facility, changed us as a sheriff’s office, and changed us in the Dane County community.”
Anderson said her approach ran counter to the jail norms.
“When I first started, I got yelled at for calling inmates ‘kids.’ I said, ‘I’m ready for my kids,’ and they said, ‘They’re not kids, they’re inmates!’” Anderson said, noting that the jail staff now call them “kids” too.
“They have come to accept and believe that these kids are developmentally different than their adult counterparts, so they’ve allowed me leeway to try to get what our kids need — not for advantages but for equitable access to the most basic (needs),” Anderson said.
Anderson, a certified special education teacher, said about 80% of her students are designated as needing special education services. Some of the other 20% weren’t in the same place long enough to be evaluated, she said. “For the most part, what you see in jails and prisons are people with disabilities,” Anderson added.
Metro High School, Mahoney said, now provides a refuge for young inmates in the adult facility.
“Barriers are let down and they’re allowed to be kids, much like any of our other high schools,” Mahoney said.
Anderson has also tried to change the way her students think about themselves.
“My first order of business when I would get kids would be to help them understand that they have value, because they would come in thinking that they were worthless.” That, she says, is why there has never been a fight in her classroom. “As soon as they learned that they have value and that they can learn, it made all of us safer and it made them future-oriented.”
‘I’ve given all that I can’
Deciding to retire wasn’t easy, Anderson said, adding that she wasn’t sure until she submitted her retirement paperwork. But she said she’s been suffering from “compassion fatigue,” a phenomenon common among those who spend their careers in emotionally taxing careers. Anderson likened her situation to the book, “The Giving Tree,” in which a tree gives shade, support and ultimately its own life to a child.
“I told kids earlier this year. I said, ‘I’m a stump. I’m a polished stump.’ People can sit on me, they can rest, but sometimes I just feel like I’ve given all that I can, and I have to be able to give at home,” Anderson said, adding that she wants to make way for someone else to step into the role.
The Madison Metropolitan School District will be responsible for filling Anderson’s position.
Anderson said she looks forward to spending her retirement volunteering at Heartland Farm Sanctuary, traveling with her son, and attending Studio M performances at 105.5 FM.
She hopes the jail will continue to create “a place that’s far more humane” long after she leaves. “It’s not just a holding place for punishment. It has to be a hub of sorting so that you can get people what they need,” Anderson said. “I live in this community. I want this to be an OK place.”