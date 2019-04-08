Switching out bangers and mash for spicy tuna rolls, a new restaurant is coming to the former Brocach restaurant space at 1843 Monroe St.
Zhiqiang Li, who goes by Zach, plans to open Sequoia Ramen and Sushi by mid-June, serving modern Japanese cuisine.
Sequoia will be a sister restaurant to Nam’s Noodle and Karaoke Bar at 1336 Regent St., Li said; both restaurants are owned by the same family. The family took over Nam’s from Ray Sze in 2013, Li said.
Brocach on Monroe Street officially closed in late 2018, citing the impact of major construction on Monroe Street and severe rains that damaged the restaurant’s prep kitchen. There is another Brocach location on the Capitol Square, at 7 W. Main St., which also recently closed.
Li said he’s long had his eye on opening a Japanese restaurant in the Regent or Monroe Street areas. Nam’s menu carries an impressive list of dishes from various Asian cuisines, like Szechuan eggplant, Korean beef kimchi fried rice, pad Thai and Vietmanese pho, but few Japanese foods.
“I was like, ‘We have everything here, but we don't have sushi,’” Li said.
But the Nam’s menu was already complicated enough, Li said, they couldn’t “squeeze” sushi into the menu or the kitchen.
So Li jumped at the chance to bring an Asian restaurant to Monroe Street.
“For customers, if they wanted to grab some nice sushi, sit down and have a bowl of ramen, they have to go either downtown (to) State Street,” or to other areas of the city like Park Street, Li said.
Li didn’t want to comment on the menu, because he’s still developing it, he said. A business plan submitted to the city features a menu that includes spicy miso and “Kimchi & Chicken” ramen, appetizers like lemongrass chicken wings and Japanese seaweed salad, and sushi rolls like spicy tuna, mango scallop and yellowtail jalapeno.
Li believes sushi requires a “very detailed chef,” and is hiring chefs from California, he said.
This restaurant will be a bit higher-end than Nam’s, but Li wants to make sure it’s still affordable for families and UW-Madison students.
He’s also eager to bring a restaurant to a street that saw several businesses close down during Monroe Street reconstruction, he said. He’s hoping the restaurant will help attract more traffic to the street as a whole, and wants the neighborhood to feel welcome there.
“We want to make it a restaurant where Monroe Street can come sit down … (with a) nice glass of wine, or have a nice cup of Asian tea and eat some sushi on the side while chatting with your friends,” he said.
On his application for an alcohol license (yet to be approved), Li wrote June 1 as the anticipated opening date, but the renovation process, which includes refinishing the floors and likely adding a wall, is taking longer than anticipated, he said.
Restaurant hours should run from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Li said.