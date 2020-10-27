Steering committees increasingly guide downtown Madison development

“I have come to see that the NIMBYism of the Marquette homeowner is an unfortunate tag to all residents of this district,” Kear wrote. “They want to preserve ‘historic quality’ and one of those district qualities is long-term homogenized whiteness.”

Many of Kear’s neighbors opposed the size, structure and facade of the proposed building in its first iteration (the developer has since submitted a revised proposal that has greater support). Kear said that now that the developer, Brandon Cook, has submitted a revised plan, things are moving forward in a more community-based way.

“Yes, the previous incarnation of this project did stir up great concern from neighbors, but this new version seemed to be very well-received,” Kear said.

Whether the proposals for 414 East Washington and 817 Williamson are approved or not, each has in its own way been heavily influenced by the level of participation of nearby residents. And that’s what Klebba said is the whole point.

“I strongly recommend to anyone interested in where they live to be involved in a steering committee,” Klebba said. “The opportunity to help shape what gets developed is large, and learning how the development process in Madison works is important to know.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.