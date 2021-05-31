State Street development plans to offer affordable rents in a new way

Goehausen agreed that dealing in affordability means different things to different people and sometimes relies on government definitions. When policy makers and developers use the term affordable housing, the immediate question is often affordable for whom?

“We’re not calling these affordable beds, we’re calling them beds for students from moderate to low incomes,” Goehausen said. “Affordable housing has all these ties to HUD and AMI (area median income) and we’re trying to not use the words affordable and use ‘Students from lower incomes.’”

Generally speaking, an area’s average median household income is used to determine what is deemed affordable. For example, a 7-story, 195-unit building may set aside 50 units at reduced rent for tenants making less than 35% of Dane County’s average median income. If the AMI is $75,000 per year, someone who makes $26,250 (or less) would qualify to rent those affordable units.

But how is affordability measured for students, many of whom have zero income? Goehausen said his firm is working on that.