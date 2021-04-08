Social, but socially distanced: Event professionals forecast the future of fun

“This meeting today is to really showcase what the near future of events looks like,” Davidson said, with industry experts demonstrating “how events can still feel comfortable and elegant while abiding by guidelines.”

At the Tuesday event, presenters described a variety of ways to make events’ layout, food and beverage service, and even audiovisual systems better suited to the pandemic. Hosted at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club but with the option for guests to attend virtually, the event itself was an example of the ways events have changed in the last year.

Compared to prior years’ trends, the stakes may be higher, but a lot’s still the same: The goal is to make guests feel at ease, this time by finding ways to make requirements like masks and social distancing feel natural.

One challenge: the dance floor. Guests might be used to keeping their distance when seated or standing. “But what happens when I start cranking up the tunes?” asked Geoffrey Sandler, owner of Celebrations Entertainment. To help guests remember not to get too close as they’re getting down, he suggested event planners get creative by marking circles on the floor for guests to stay in, or even getting guests to dance with hula hoops.