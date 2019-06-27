Madison has over 270 parks, and only 34 of them welcome dogs.
Soon, the city will be asking Madison residents if they want to keep it that way.
“We recognize that our existing policy is outdated and needs to be revisited,” Eric Knepp, Madison Parks Superintendent, said in a statement. “Despite the significant growth in licensed dogs in the city and the growth of multi-family housing, most of our parks are not dog-friendly.”
But Knepp also noted that “not everyone wants dogs to be allowed in parks,” and said they will seek an “appropriate policy balance.”
According to city ordinance, dogs aren’t allowed in most Madison public spaces and parks. To determine whether that ordinance should be changed, the City of Madison Parks Division and the Parks Long Range Planning Committee will host five public meetings “for both dog owners and non-dog owners to voice their opinions,” according to a press release.
- Tuesday, July 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr. in Community Rooms 1 & 2
- Wednesday, July 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Rd. in the auditorium
- Tuesday, July 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Village on Park Street, 2300 S. Park St. in the Atrium Community Room
- Thursday, July 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Madison Public Library Central Branch, 201 W. Mifflin St. in Room 302
- Tuesday, July 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sennett Middle School, 502 Pflaum Rd. in the Dowden Auditorium
There will also be an online survey on the Parks Project page running from mid-July to mid-August.
The following parks allow dogs on leashes and on paths: Acewood, Baxter, Blackhawk, Brittingham, Demetral, Door Creek, Elver Park, Garner, Glen Oak, Greentree, High Point, Hoyt, James Madison, Law, Marlborough, Norman Clayton, North Star, Peace, Quarry, Richmond Hill, Spring Harbor, Sycamore, Walnut Grove, Warner, Wingra and Yahara River.
There are also eight off-leash dog parks: Brittingham, Demetral, McCormick, Odana School, Quann, Sycamore, Walnut and Warner.