She's got the bleat: At Jangle SOAPworks, Janelle Holmstrom turns goat milk into soaps

The business is a family affair, Holmstrom said, with her daughters helping wrap products and her husband and son renovating a cabin that might one day be her soap-making center. Still, she won’t let anyone else make soap, as it’s easy to make a mistake and ruin a 60-pound batch.

“I have so much pride in my product, and I want things done exactly the way I want things done,” Holmstrom said. “If I keep growing, I'm gonna have to let somebody in to help me, but right now I’m the sole maker.”

While some of her best customers are from a younger generation excited about sustainability and environmentalism, her kids aren’t yet fighting for a spot in the soap studio.

“Sometimes they tease me with my weird ways, and I always tease them back that someday they'll be weird just like me.”

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?