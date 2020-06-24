Sheriff Mahoney denounces protest violence, seeks reform

But he demanded that those organizations denounce “these extreme acts of violence which endanger the lives of the very people they advocate for.

“That is not the behavior that advances reforms in our country."

In a Wednesday statement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi echoed those sentiments. “Let me be clear: the violence against unarmed African Americans across this nation is absolutely deplorable. All of us must look within ourselves and within our systems and do the hard work needed to bring about change, but setting fire to buildings filled with people will not get us to that place.”

Asked by another reporter why Urban Triage should be asked to denounce the actions if the organization did not appear to have been involved, Mahoney noted that the organization received taxpayer funding. “As such, they are called upon by our community to deliver a message that has positive outcomes,” he said.

Among the demands of recent protests is the release of all inmates from Dane County Jail, which activists say is of heightened importance due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Protesters visited the sheriff’s house on June 2 to reiterate the call for release.