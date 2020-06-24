Sheriff Mahoney denounces protest violence, seeks reform

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that the violence that punctuated Tuesday night's protests against police brutality would not further protesters’ aims.
“You don’t beat innocent individuals and rob them to encourage law enforcement reforms,” Mahoney said, citing a few specific incidents of violence from Tuesday night’s protests against police brutality.
On Tuesday afternoon, following the arrest of activist Yeshua Musa, protesters took to the streets to demand Musa’s release and to continue ongoing calls for an overhaul of policing. Over the course of the evening, some protesters allegedly assaulted a state senator, beat up and robbed a driver and started a small fire by throwing a firebomb into the City County Building. Protesters say multiple drivers also hit protesters with their vehicles.
Mahoney said the fire, which deputies extinguished, threatened around 200 inmates at the jail as well as the youth detained at the juvenile detention center. It also forced the county’s 911 dispatchers to evacuate, prompting the county to activate its back-up dispatch center.
The protest was the latest in the ongoing nationwide movement to bring attention to systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Madison has seen nearly daily protests since the end of May, and the first two nights of protest were marked by lines of police in riot gear, tear gas and broken windows.
At most demonstrations since then, police have stood down and protesters have not damaged property, but Tuesday’s demonstration appeared to be a deliberate shift, marked most obviously by demonstrators toppling the two statues surrounding the Capitol building.
Police appeared largely absent from the demonstrations until around 1 a.m., when officers in riot gear arrived and stood facing protesters for about two hours. Though the Madison Police Department led the response to the protest, Mahoney told reporters he received the first in a series of calls around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and later sent deputies to support MPD.
“Our folks were asked to come in to assist the city of Madison and we did that. By the time we were able to get our folks assembled, the majority of last night’s events had concluded.
That the police did not stop the property destruction and alleged attacks on nearby people drew criticism from Wisconsin Republican leaders.
“The Mayor of Madison and the Dane County Sheriff need to stop hiding and use local police forces to better protect the seat of government,” State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald tweeted Wednesday morning. “Liberal leaders in Madison have the ability to put a stop to this.”
But Mahoney said Fitzgerald should “look in the mirror and examine his delivery as an elected official and his commitment to work alongside all elected officials to find resolution to the needs of our community.”
“There is no reason that any elected official … cannot sit down and say, on an issue, ‘What do we agree on?’ and move the issues we agree on forward, and continue the dialogue on the issues that we disagree on. There is no reason for it.”
He plans to send deputies to support Madison police Wednesday night to “work to facilitate” peaceful protests, “but we are prepared to respond to, and will respond to, those acts where citizens’ lives are put in jeopardy.”
Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he had activated the Wisconsin National Guard, which would provide 50 to 60 individuals to reinforce the MPD and sheriff’s department in protecting people, buildings and infrastructure.
According to Mahoney, Musa, the activist whose arrest seems to have intensified Tuesday night’s events, is in jail and charged with a probation violation and a felony, though he did not know the specific felony charge.
Mahoney said he supports the many of the aims of recent peaceful protests and continues to work with Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage, two organizations that have led many of Madison’s recent protests and which have pushed for years to overhaul local law enforcement approaches.
“Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage are leaders in our community, advocating for the end to racism and bias that exist in areas of government and society,” he said.
But he demanded that those organizations denounce “these extreme acts of violence which endanger the lives of the very people they advocate for.
“That is not the behavior that advances reforms in our country."
In a Wednesday statement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi echoed those sentiments. “Let me be clear: the violence against unarmed African Americans across this nation is absolutely deplorable. All of us must look within ourselves and within our systems and do the hard work needed to bring about change, but setting fire to buildings filled with people will not get us to that place.”
Asked by another reporter why Urban Triage should be asked to denounce the actions if the organization did not appear to have been involved, Mahoney noted that the organization received taxpayer funding. “As such, they are called upon by our community to deliver a message that has positive outcomes,” he said.
Among the demands of recent protests is the release of all inmates from Dane County Jail, which activists say is of heightened importance due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Protesters visited the sheriff’s house on June 2 to reiterate the call for release.
As of Wednesday, the sheriff said the jail had reduced the jail’s population by about half and had around eight coronavirus-positive patients. Most were asymptomatic, he said, asserting that the medical care they receive in detention is better than they would receive at home.
According to reporting by Up North News, Freedom Inc. organizer Mahnker Dahnweih referred to the jail’s isolation of coronavirus patients as “torture, not healthcare.”
Neither Freedom Inc. nor Urban Triage responded immediately to requests for comment, but in a statement released earlier this month addressing the looting and property damage of the initial protests, the organizations resisted the classification of some protests as good and others as bad.
The statement said this was “changing the narrative as a matter of convenience to separate, divide and conquer while avoiding accountability for the violence bestowed upon Black bodies at the hands of the State.”
Black activists and commentators across the country have asserted that peaceful protests have not garnered the change they seek, that riots are the result of anger and frustration boiling over, and that the violence and oppression Black Americans face daily should generate as much outrage and attention as the harm caused by protests.
Sheriff calls for reform
In addition to his role as Dane County sheriff, Mahoney has a national voice in law enforcement as the three-term president of the National Sheriffs’ Association. He’s also a member of county and statewide criminal justice councils, where he said he aims to “reform our entire criminal justice system that has a bias against communities of color.”
Communities must end racism and bias, improve training for law enforcement officers, and set use of force best practices, including a ban on choke holds, he said, and officers must hold each other accountable.
But beyond those specifics, he said, is a responsibility to listen and change accordingly.
“My obligation is to work with my community,” Mahoney said, and law enforcement has an obligation “to take a deep look inside and make reforms … that conform with the desires of our community, because the authority of law enforcement in our society is given to law enforcement by the community in which they serve.
“I don’t dictate to the community what our law enforcement model will be. The community tells me their values, how they want to live their lives, what their priorities are, and we create our priorities based on that.”
