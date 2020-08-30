School’s almost back. Here’s what Madison and its largest employers are doing about it.

Madison, Dane County employees

City employees have been able to use the expanded leave laid out in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to take time off if a child care situation has changed. Also, Manning said the city is circulating a survey to determine which supports would be most helpful to its employees with children.

“Since the beginning of COVID, the city has really encouraged managers to be as flexible as we can in work schedules allowing for child care, if at all possible,” Manning said.

In Dane County government, about 70% of the workforce are currently working from home, and departments are encouraged to allow remote work as much as possible.

“As an employer, our goal is to be as understanding as possible to everyone's individual circumstance and recognize this is an unprecedented time,” Communications Director Ariana Vruwink said in an email.

“We are hopeful that by allowing employees to work remotely we are both reducing their risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 — which better allows them to continue to care for their young ones—and affording them some flexibility in balancing their professional work demands with the ability to offer assistance with school work as the need arises.”

