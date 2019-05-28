As “The World’s Largest Brat Festival” marked its 36th year this weekend, the lesser known Salchicha Fest, named for the Spanish word for sausage, just turned six. The event, held at Brat Fest’s Island Stage on Sunday, included eight Wisconsin Latino acts, a Zumba class, two piñata-breakings and a salsa dancing competition.
At the morning Zumba class, six enthusiastic instructors took turns leading dozens of eager attendees as they danced to Latin rhythms across the tent’s rain-soaked mud floor. The salsa competition, however, was short of participants.
“Latinos enjoy the salsa rhythm, so I thought, why not bring in some sort of a competition where we can display our salsa moves?" Salchicha Fest organizer Juan Garcia said. In the absence of competitors, the one couple that dared to enter won by default.
Taking a swing at a piñata near the stage was Sayra Ramirez, who participated alongside her sister and two brothers. Her father, Jose Ramirez, said the family attends every year for the mariachis and folkloric dances.
Later in the day, an announcer said he would give a piñata to the first person who could bring him a red sock. At her seat beside her husband and their two children, Sarah Thomas rifled through her bag, found a red baby sock, and soon returned from the stage carrying a star-shaped piñata. It was her first time at Salchicha Fest, she said, and the piñata was not the only perk.
“I’m really glad they have a lot of Latin events and things to honor the Latin community,” Thomas said, adding that her family speaks Spanish — her husband’s native language — at home with their 2-year-old, Rafael. “It’s really nice for him to see the Latino culture reflected in the community in a big event,” Thomas said.
That, Garcia said, is the idea. “The reason we’re doing this within Brat Fest is because we want to just be inclusive of other cultures. Music is universal,” Garcia said, noting that the event is growing in popularity, not just among Latinos. “Every year it seems like we’re getting more people that didn’t even know about it.”
Cristina Avila, whose parents lead the dance company Ballet Folklorico Mexico, said she’s been coming to Salchicha Fest ever since her parents began dancing in the lineup. Attending with her husband and their three children, she said she enjoys the food, rides and family time but that she likely would not come to Brat Fest if not for Salchicha Fest.
“You want to see ... a lot of ethnicities together,” she said. She hopes the acts will continue to diversify in the future. “It would be nice to have different dances, not only Hispanic, not only American, you know what I mean?”
Many of the acts performing at this year’s Salchicha Fest call Madison home, including Venezuelan hip-hop artist Ely “El Soñador,” five-piece cumbia band Enamorados de la Cumbia (Cumbia Lovers) and 608 Union Ent, a collaboration of Madison artists aiming to “help up and coming artist break into the music scene and empower them to express themselves through music.”
Closing the stage was Orquesta MAS, a 12-person Salsa band with Madison-based members from Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States.
Madison dance company Ballet Folklorico Mexico, led by Carlos and Sonia Avila, included both child and adult dancers and dances from a variety of Mexican states. While some dances, like the “Mexican Hat Dance," featured familiar colorful dresses and sombreros, others involved dancers wearing the elaborate headdresses of indigenous communities. Perhaps most unusual was the ancient danza de venado, or deer dance, performed by just one man, who wore a covering over his eyes and a deer head atop his head.
Making the trip from Milwaukee was a group of classically trained young musicians known as Mariachi Monarcas (Monarch Mariachis). The band’s members are all students: The older ones attend UW-Milwaukee, UW-Madison, and Marquette, while the youngest attend Milwaukee high schools. “Our only purpose is to bring our communities Mexican music, and today is an opportunity to do that,” 19-year-old band leader Francisco Hernandez told the crowd.
The band distinguishes itself from traditional mariachi bands by having both female members and non-Hispanic members. “Francisco is an equal employment opportunity person,” Garcia told the crowd. “If you like the music, he’ll give you a shot.” For several of the band members, Sunday’s show was their first. The crowd showed its appreciation with a standing ovation and a calls of “otra, otra” – encore.
Mariachi Monarcas has played at Salchicha Fest before, and Hernandez hopes for the chance to perform again at what he considers an important event. “A lot of times, people migrate here from other places… to really be part of society. I think it’s important to also be included... so that they are able to keep their identity,” Hernandez explained. “Sometimes assimilation in society isn’t the best thing. I think appreciation of cultural differences enriches our communities so that we have more variation.”
The Roots of Salchicha Fest
It started with a stroke of luck on a rainy Saturday in 2013. After trying for years to get a spot in the Brat Fest music lineup, Garcia’s band, Chicos Cumbia (Cumbia Kids), had finally made the list. They played their 11 a.m. set and then learned that one of the evening’s headliners for the Grand Stage had canceled. An organizer asked Chicos Cumbia to fill the gap, and the main stage audience loved the upbeat cumbia dance rhythms of the youthful Madison-based band.
“That’s where Chicos Cumbia actually broke into the non-Latin music environment at Brat Fest at that time,” said Garcia, who at that time was not affiliated with the festival. “We got the feel of what Brat Fest was really about. It’s about the people that come in and enjoy music regardless of what kind of style. We had a lot of people just jumping and enjoying themselves.”
Brat Fest founder Tim Metcalfe, noting the positive reception the band’s Latin music had received, offered Garcia the opportunity to schedule bands for four hours of stage time, which Garcia called “Salchicha Fest.” For Brat Fest 2015, Garcia was delegated a stage for a full day, booking bands and activities inspired by Madison’s Latinx community, and the tradition has continued. “All of a sudden, we’re here every year,” Garcia said.
“The Hispanic community just came out in droves. It was a great addition to Brat Fest,” Metcalfe said, pausing for an interview between calls on his festival radio. “The essence of Brat Fest is really about community, giving back and being inclusive, so it just was a natural fit.”
Garcia, whose family moved to Madison from Laredo, Texas in 1978, has seen Madison’s Latino community grow in the four decades since he arrived.
“Back in that time period, we were just a few. I mean, we used to go to one church. We used to go to one place to enjoy dancing and family gatherings. We knew everybody. Now, it’s different because there are so many people in the city… It’s just an awesome city to live in and raise a family.”
Additionally, Brat Fest organizers have begun publicizing Salchicha Fest, adding to the promotion that Salchicha Fest volunteers were already doing. “They’ve been very, very essential in getting the Salchicha Fest on the map,” Garcia said. Over the years, Salchicha Fest has grown from a one-man operation to a production requiring a team of people. Garcia still oversees the team.
“We plan this 364 days in advance” said Garcia, who is now the official event organizer for Salchicha Fest. “So as soon as this festival is done, I need to start working on what can we do next year to make it attractive.” The other 361 days of the year, he is a financial advisor with Milwaukee-based life insurance company Catholic Financial Life. “I have a big responsibility to make sure that…the stage they entrusted me to run runs smoothly, because if that runs smoothly, as the years go by, it’s going to grow.”