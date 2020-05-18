Running toward the frontline: Madison nurse cares for New Jersey COVID patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Most of us are trying as hard as we can to stay away from the coronavirus, but most of us aren’t Bethli Zgraggen.

Having spent a decade as a critical care nurse at University Hospital before becoming a family practice nurse practitioner, Zgraggen missed bedside nursing and knew she had the skills that hospitals across the country would need as COVID-19 patients began to flood their intensive care units.

But as Zgraggen read of the virus devastating Europe, she figured she wasn’t likely to see those patients in her day job in family practice at a Group Health Cooperative clinic. Not only did she not work in a hospital, but Wisconsin was looking like Wisconsin was managing to keep infection numbers down.

“I felt we were going to get overrun too, but thank goodness, we haven't,” Zgraggen said.