Running toward the frontline: Madison nurse cares for New Jersey COVID patients

Most of us are trying as hard as we can to stay away from the coronavirus, but most of us aren’t Bethli Zgraggen.
Having spent a decade as a critical care nurse at University Hospital before becoming a family practice nurse practitioner, Zgraggen missed bedside nursing and knew she had the skills that hospitals across the country would need as COVID-19 patients began to flood their intensive care units.
But as Zgraggen read of the virus devastating Europe, she figured she wasn’t likely to see those patients in her day job in family practice at a Group Health Cooperative clinic. Not only did she not work in a hospital, but Wisconsin was looking like Wisconsin was managing to keep infection numbers down.
“I felt we were going to get overrun too, but thank goodness, we haven't,” Zgraggen said.
So she approached her supervisors, asking if they might let her spend several weeks providing her services in a hotspot. “I said, ‘I don't want to leave my practice … but I do also have desire and this need to go help where we’re really needed,’” Zgraggen said.
They allowed her to reduce her hours and take telemedicine appointments during her eight weeks away. She’s also using up most of the time-off she’d saved, spending “vacation” time in the place the rest of us are trying to avoid.
“Just like a firefighter doesn’t run away from a fire, a healthcare professional like Bethli runs toward the frontline,” said Dr. Mark Huth, president and CEO of Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin. “What an amazingly selfless thing to do.”
A mother of five, including 3-year-old twins, Zgraggen never imagined leaving her kids for so long, but her family understood. “I talked a lot to my husband and he was always supportive. He was like, ‘Yeah, you need to go.’”
‘Can I do this?’
Just two hours after applying to a travel nursing program, Zgraggen had multiple offers for temporary jobs. She opted for a placement at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey.
By the time she arrived in mid-April, the state was being ravaged by the coronavirus, with around 3,000 new infections confirmed each day. The facility where she would work, famous for its neurological care, had turned a rehab gym into a COVID ward just days before Zgraggen arrived.
She picked the night shift, the same one she’d worked for years in at Madison’s University Hospital.
In her first few hours in the New Jersey ICU, as she was getting trained on the specifics of the hospital’s machines and procedures, three patients died.
Each night on her shift, a voice would come over the speakers calling for a rapid response for another patient whose condition was flagging, who might soon need to move to the ICU. “This was like 24-7, constant, constant, constant.”
She knew the situation would be bad, she said, but “those first couple of days, I thought, ‘Oh man. Can I do this? Did I make the right decision?’”
In the new facility, much was familiar. The lines, the drips, the tubes were all the sort of things she’d seen in Madison hospitals, but the patients’ lab results and the ways they responded to treatment were new.
“Everything is very similar, but COVID in and of itself is not,” Zgraggen said.
“The nurses and I will often sit around and say, ‘You know we know we're seeing the worst of the worst of the worst,’” she said, reminding themselves that plenty of COVID-19 patients have milder infections and aren’t coming to the ICU.
The goodbyes
Zgraggen spends her days covered in protective equipment: face shield, respirator, mask, gown and two layers of gloves. As far as she knows, she hasn’t gotten COVID. She thinks only three nurses at her facility have contracted the virus, and two of those nurses might have become infected outside of the hospital.
Most of Zgraggen’s patients can’t talk, as they have ventilator tubes down their throats, and they’re sedated to keep them from rejecting the tubes.
At many hospitals, COVID patients are said to “die alone,” with visitors barred to reduce the chance of transmission. But at Zgraggen’s facility, if it becomes clear that a patient’s death is imminent, staff will immediately attempt to reach the family to see if one or two loved ones are available to say goodbye in person.
Even with that option, Zgraggen said she’s only once seen an in-person goodbye; most patients die before family members can make it to the hospital.
She did help facilitate a different sort of farewell. After one patient’s tube came out, they opted to check whether he could breathe well enough without it. Short of breath, he asked to make a video call to his wife on one of the tablets available to COVID patients.
The nurses quickly made the call, knowing they had little time before they’d have to reinsert the tube. The patient and his wife saw each other and exchanged a few words, Zgraggen said, and then he was intubated again.
Zgraggen has since learned that he passed away.
“I felt so horrible. His wife was so kind and so nice. It made me feel really good that they could … just see each other for a last time when he didn't have to have that in his throat.”
Lessons for home
On a phone call on Thursday from her New Jersey apartment, Zgraggen said she’s been seeing the virus ease at her facility, and she’s had fewer COVID patients and fewer critically ill patients per shift. For the last week, the number of new cases confirmed per day in the state has hovered around 1,000.
It’s been tough to be away from her family, Zgraggen said, but she’s glad to have been able to be “an extra set of hands” for overworked local nurses during the pandemic’s peak. For now, she FaceTimes her kids over breakfast, the same cereal in all their bowls, and her 11-year-old sends cards telling her mom she’s proud of her.
Seeing the pandemic play out in New Jersey, she said, has offered lessons she’ll take home with her. One, she said: Social distancing is worth the trouble.
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court struck down the statewide “safer at home” order on Wednesday, ruling that health officials did not have the authority to make such a rule without legislative oversight. An hour later, Dane County officials placed a local stay-at-home directive containing most of the same rules as the statewide order.
But Zgraggen’s biggest takeaway goes beyond this pandemic: Talk with loved ones about their end-of-life wishes.
“No one ever wants to think of their mortality, but … knowing and having everybody on the same page is a better idea than not knowing.”
She’ll return to Madison in early June, and she’s looking forward to returning to family medicine. The fact that COVID has been especially deadly for patients with underlying conditions like diabetes, immune disorders, and heart or lung disease has given her a “renewed light” on the value of preventative care and helping patients manage chronic conditions.
“A lot of folks we're seeing had either very poor access to care or no care (or) undiagnosed underlying medical conditions ... so (I'm looking forward to) really focusing in on those things and really helping people to understand their health in better ways.”
