Room in, Threshold out: A Room of One’s Own signs lease on Atwood Avenue

A Room of One’s Own bookstore plans to make Atwood Avenue home for at least the next two decades, the store’s owners announced in an email to customers on Monday. The owners have signed a 20-year lease for 2717 Atwood Ave., which currently houses Threshold’s co-working and event space.
On Monday, Threshold announced it would close up shop at the end of March. Having received minimal traffic since the statewide COVID-19 shutdowns in March and “with the unlikely prospect that public venues will see a strong recovery any time soon,” the organization will continue without a physical location, the statement said.
At the end of January, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that a proposed 10-story, 481-unit apartment building would displace the bookstore from its current location at 315 W. Gorham St. If approved, the development would require 10 downtown businesses, including long-timers like the bookstore and its neighbor, Community Pharmacy, to move. While the developers’ proposal is still under city review, the bookstore’s owners told customers by email on Jan. 28 that “regardless of what happens with the redevelopment, there is no longer an option for us to stay here.”
The Atwood lease offers the option for the owners to renew for another 20 years afterward. That, the owners said in their email, “gives us substantially more stability than Room has ever had given the constant shift of downtown development.”
“We could not be more excited to dig into this new space, make it our own, and be here for decades to come,” they wrote.
They’ll prepare the space in April, filling it with bookshelves, and then begin moving the contents of the store across town in May. By some time in June, they hope to be operating exclusively out of the Atwood location. The move will not interrupt any orders placed during that time, though it could add a day or two to the processing time during the week of the move, which owners plan to announce in advance.
The new 4,300 square foot location is located near multiple bike paths, the 7 bus and surrounded by free parking, the latter being of particular interest when the store can resume in-person book readings and other events post-pandemic, the owners said.
The store’s offerings will still be curated by “the same bookish nerds” who “will continue to actively nourish a queer-ecstatic anti-racist intersectional feminist space.”
Owners expressed excitement that space offers lots of natural light, including skylights, and that it’s surrounded by other small businesses, including Stalzy’s Deli, Bad Dog Frida, Revolution Cycles and Wayward Tattoo.
Community Pharmacy, currently located next door to A Room of One’s Own on Gorham Street, hopes to follow the bookstore into the Atwood neighborhood. Speaking for the pharmacy, Brendan Schwaab said Monday that the business is negotiating a lease with a potential landlord in the neighborhood but could not provide more details about the spot.
“We have a location that we're feeling hopeful and good about, but we have yet to sign a lease,” Schwaab said. “It will hopefully be pretty close to A Room of One’s Own.”
The pharmacy hopes to move in June, Schwaab said. It’s been in its current location since 1972, when it opened as WSA Community Pharmacy, and it’s been Room’s neighbor since 2011, when the development of Ovation, another large apartment building, forced the bookstore from its prior home on Johnson Street, Tone Madison reported last month.
“We love them and we're happy about the possibility of staying close to them,” Schwaab said of the bookstore.
Threshold, meanwhile, will hold a “closing ceremony” on March 20 and will sell most of its furnishings in a weeklong online estate sale open until Saturday.
