Room in, Threshold out: A Room of One’s Own signs lease on Atwood Avenue

The Atwood lease offers the option for the owners to renew for another 20 years afterward. That, the owners said in their email, “gives us substantially more stability than Room has ever had given the constant shift of downtown development.”

“We could not be more excited to dig into this new space, make it our own, and be here for decades to come,” they wrote.

They’ll prepare the space in April, filling it with bookshelves, and then begin moving the contents of the store across town in May. By some time in June, they hope to be operating exclusively out of the Atwood location. The move will not interrupt any orders placed during that time, though it could add a day or two to the processing time during the week of the move, which owners plan to announce in advance.

