Right on Target: Retailer heads to State Street amid spike in vacancies

Large groups of students currently travel to the Target stores located on the east and west sides, likely stopping in at other mall stores while they’re there, Kenney said. “I would rather not have them head out to get a new set of sheets and then buy some soap somewhere else. I'd love them to hit up Target, get their sheets and then walk down to The Soap Opera and get some fancy soap.”

State Street vacancies

Target’s announcement comes amidst growing turnover on the historic street, both during and preceding the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Armour never reopened its State Street store after it sustained damage and property loss on the night of May 29, 2020, when people broke windows and looted in the hours following a massive peaceful protest over the police killing of George Floyd. It was one of seven businesses on its block to close permanently in 2020, according to data shared by the BID. All but one (Sunroom Cafe) were chains, including an AT&T store and a GameStop. No new businesses opened on that block last year, according to BID data.