Right on Target: Retailer heads to State Street amid spike in vacancies

One of more than 30 vacant storefronts on State Street is getting a big new tenant: Target.
The store, slated for 610 State St., will fill the space left vacant after Under Armour closed last August. According to Target’s website, the new store will be 15,000 square feet, less than an eighth the size of the store’s typical full-size store.
It’s part of the “small format store” model the national chain has used in recent years to bring its stores closer to college campuses and city centers, an update of the “urban-geared” model Target launched in 2012. As of 2019, the chain had nearly 100 such stores around the country.
Currently, the Target store closest to the University of Wisconsin-Madison is at Hilldale Shopping Center, about three miles from Memorial Union.
“We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community with this new Target store,” a Target spokesperson wrote in an email. “As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share — including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”
The State Street store would be among the smallest such stores. According to the company’s website, the small-format stores measure 40,000 square feet on average. While the store’s specific offerings are still unclear, other such stores carry “grab-and-go” food, “essentials” like toothbrushes and toiletries, tech items like headphones and chargers, as well as clothing and dorm décor.
Tiffany Kenney, executive director for Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID), sees the new store as a win for the existing downtown businesses her organization represents.
A city retail study conducted in 2016 showed strong community support for a downtown Target, she said. “What we know about Target is that it’s on trend and it provides some of the basics that aren't necessarily available at our specialty local stores,” Kenney said. Its slated location, one of the largest commercial spaces on the street, is larger than most small businesses would choose to rent, she said.
Large groups of students currently travel to the Target stores located on the east and west sides, likely stopping in at other mall stores while they’re there, Kenney said. “I would rather not have them head out to get a new set of sheets and then buy some soap somewhere else. I'd love them to hit up Target, get their sheets and then walk down to The Soap Opera and get some fancy soap.”
State Street vacancies
Target’s announcement comes amidst growing turnover on the historic street, both during and preceding the coronavirus pandemic.
Under Armour never reopened its State Street store after it sustained damage and property loss on the night of May 29, 2020, when people broke windows and looted in the hours following a massive peaceful protest over the police killing of George Floyd. It was one of seven businesses on its block to close permanently in 2020, according to data shared by the BID. All but one (Sunroom Cafe) were chains, including an AT&T store and a GameStop. No new businesses opened on that block last year, according to BID data.
As of March 1, the district had 48 vacant properties, according to the BID. That’s up from 31 in December 2019, but down from a pandemic peak of 54 in December 2020. The BID typically tracks only first floor commercial space, Kenney explained. Thirty-one of the current vacancies are on State Street.
State Street has for years been losing businesses at a faster rate than other areas in the Central Business Improvement District, which includes State Street, Capitol Square and the 100 blocks of streets around the Capitol.
For each of the last three years, State Street has seen a greater net loss of businesses than other parts of the district, according to data shared by the BID. In 2018, the street lost 11 businesses but gained eight, while other parts of the district lost 11 businesses and gained 10. 2019 again saw a net loss of State Street businesses, with just 11 businesses replacing the 13 that closed. Other parts of the district saw a net gain in 2019, losing seven businesses and gaining eight.
2020 brought greater turnover throughout the district, with a steep drop in occupancy on State Street while other parts of the district saw growth. Of the 31 businesses that closed in the district, 23 were on State Street. With only six new businesses opening on State Street, the street saw a net loss of 17 businesses. Elsewhere in the district, 14 businesses replaced the eight businesses that closed, for a net gain of six businesses.
The businesses that have shut their doors range from independent single stores like Hungry Badger Cafe and Crandall's Peruvian Bistro to chains like Cold Stone Creamery, Gap and Espresso Royale, the latter of which permanently closed all of its locations due to the pandemic.
Ongoing challenges
While the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on a variety of businesses, State Street has also faced additional challenges, including the looting and property damage that accompanied last summer’s civil unrest sparked by the extrajudicial killings of Black Americans. In the aftermath, hundreds turned out to lend a hand with clean up efforts, and more than 3,000 people donated nearly $200,000 to a fund managed by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and the BID.
But efforts to turn that attention into government funding sparked controversy. Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, proposed allocating $500,000 for a Downtown Recovery Program to reimburse business owners for losses but altered the proposal after critics called for funding to support entrepreneurs of color.
In September, City Council approved a program providing reimbursement for businesses that suffered “extraordinary losses” in 2020 but prioritized applicants from underrepresented groups. It also set aside $750,000 in the 2020 budget for a Small Business Equity Recovery program, which could include a variety of resources for entrepreneurs of underrepresented groups.
But Kenney said the challenges facing State Street go beyond the pandemic that cut sales or the unrest that prompted many business to keep their windows boarded up for months. “There's also a really unsure feeling about the future of State Street,” she said, pointing to what she sees as a gap that predated 2020.
“We don't really have clear leadership from the mayor's office on what comes next … I'm concerned that we don't have a strong vision for our future, other than to put some buses on it,” Kenney said, referring to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposal to bring Bus Rapid Transit to the street.
“I'm kind of hopeful that the mayor will begin to remember State Street and think a little bit about what the future of State Street could be ... I want to hear how we could brainstorm together as a community for this future.”
Though rising downtown rents have drawn attention in recent years, Kenney said State Street rents are similar to those for other retail spaces with high foot traffic, including Hilldale. She said State Street would, in normal circumstances, get more foot traffic than any other place in the state. From what she’s heard, many State Street landlords have offered options to tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic, including lowering rent or adding months to the end of a tenant’s lease.
Kenney’s office is currently drafting a proposal for a summer pilot program that might close the street to buses, allowing more outdoor seating for restaurants as well as a zone for pop-up “micro-retailing.” If the plan were approved, she said, it would “give folks a chance to start up a business and see what it could be like to have a business on State Street.” BID plans to present the proposal at Thursday’s Downtown Coordinating Committee meeting.
She’s also hopeful that the city could create a new entrepreneur preparation program modeled on its successful Market Ready program for preparing vendors to sell at the forthcoming Madison Public Market, but this time for those looking to start retail shops downtown. Currently, she says, she’s not aware of any ways that the city specifically encourages independent businesses to move downtown.
The city's Small Business Equity and Recovery program could be used for such programs and more, explained Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski. “We have identified a number of initiatives that we would like to launch,” he said. But specific plans are still in the works, he said, as the city has so far prioritized immediate recovery efforts like its grant program reimbursing marginalized business owners for pandemic-induced costs or losses.
Citing “great interest on the part of the downtown business community,” Mikolajewski said the city is working with the BID and advocacy group Downtown Madison, Inc. to assess current needs.
“We're in the process of working with (those partners) to really ask ourselves what are the things that we need to do and what are the things that maybe we need to do differently compared to what we were doing before 2020.”
Lindsay Christians contributed to this story.
