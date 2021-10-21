Red Caboose, Movin' Out break ground on apartment building

“I’m so delighted to see this unique collaboration between affordable housing and quality child care in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I hope this is the beginning of something bigger and more projects like this will come to fruition.”

The city and Movin’ Out reached a 99-year agreement wherein Movin’ Out promises to maintain the affordability of the housing in the project. At the same time, the city is upping its financial commitment to the project from $125,000 to $625,000.

The city is also providing Movin’ Out with $900,000 in HOME funds, which will make the total city financial commitment to this project over $1.5 million. HOME funds are part of a federal program that provides grants for the purposes of affordable housing.

“I’m so happy to be able to say that today, because we need permanent affordable housing in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “And we need to be able to make projects like this succeed and I’m really proud that we have a city government that is willing to invest in projects like this.”