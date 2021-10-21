Red Caboose, Movin' Out break ground on apartment building

Red Caboose Child Care Center is partnering with Movin’ Out to build a joint child care and affordable housing space at 2340 Winnebago St.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Alder Brian Benford, community partners and executives from both Movin’ Out and Red Caboose participated in a windy, rain-filled groundbreaking on Thursday morning to celebrate one of Madison’s most unique developments.
The new building, Red Caboose Apartments, will be four-stories with 38 total units, 32 of which will be affordable housing units. Movin’ Out, an organization that provides housing particularly for people with disabilities as well as affordable housing, will own the second through fourth floors, which will include the apartments.
Red Caboose will own the ground floor, which will have 21,000 square feet of space dedicated to Red Caboose’s child care center. The expanded space will allow Red Caboose to serve more than three times as many children and families as its previous location on Williamson Street.
Rhodes-Conway said that the city has been working with Red Caboose since 2016 to secure the parcels of land where the new building will be located. It will most likely be up and running in 2022.
“I’m so delighted to see this unique collaboration between affordable housing and quality child care in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I hope this is the beginning of something bigger and more projects like this will come to fruition.”
The city and Movin’ Out reached a 99-year agreement wherein Movin’ Out promises to maintain the affordability of the housing in the project. At the same time, the city is upping its financial commitment to the project from $125,000 to $625,000.
The city is also providing Movin’ Out with $900,000 in HOME funds, which will make the total city financial commitment to this project over $1.5 million. HOME funds are part of a federal program that provides grants for the purposes of affordable housing.
“I’m so happy to be able to say that today, because we need permanent affordable housing in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “And we need to be able to make projects like this succeed and I’m really proud that we have a city government that is willing to invest in projects like this.”
This collaboration marks perhaps the most unique method of providing affordable housing that the city has embarked on to date. Under Rhodes-Conway, the city has sought to convert hotels into affordable housing; purchased vacant buildings, such as one on Zeier Road, for the purposes of homeless services; and pursued zoning changes that would make it easier for small-scale, affordable developments to be constructed without going through lengthy and expensive approval processes.
“I ran for office in large part because I saw the need for affordable housing in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s just really gratifying that the work our staff is doing, the work the council and so many of our partners are doing is paying off.”
The creation of a larger space for the programs Red Caboose provides will also address a growing need for child care in the COVID-19 era.
“It’s been a really long road especially given the last year,” said Red Caboose board of directors president Aaron Stephenson. “Our country is in a child care crisis right now. But Red Caboose has survived the pandemic and is now prepared to build our new home. This new building will help us spread love. We’re finally here.”
In 2022, Red Caboose will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
“Since 1972, Red Caboose has afforded thousands of kids the ability to reach their potential,” said Benford, who has been a camp director and preschool teacher at Red Caboose. “It allowed me to reach my full potential and I’m eternally grateful. It’s just amazing to think about the potential of what’s going to happen here.”
