Fitchburg Mayor Jason Gonzalez was suspended from his role at the Fitchburg Fire Department in 2012 for missing shifts without giving notice, according to records obtained by the Cap Times.
This is the second reported incidence of Gonzalez running into trouble for missing shifts in his work as a firefighter without giving notice. He was disciplined by the Oregon Area Fire and EMS District in 2007.
In the more recent case, a memo from then-chief of the Fitchburg Fire Department, Randall Pickering, dated Sept. 4, 2012, states that Gonzalez missed shifts from 2008 to 2012 and was suspended for this behavior for a week in September 2012.
In response to the records, Gonzalez told the Cap Times in an email: “As I have said repeatedly, it was a mistake, I regret it, I take responsibility, and I learned from it.”
Gonzalez worked as a paid-on-call firefighter at the Fitchburg department from 2007 to 2017.
Pickering's memo suspends Gonzalez for missing two shifts in July 2012 without making prior arrangements for a shift trade or contacting a company officer, but it also goes over his history of "similar circumstances" of not reporting for shifts. It’s not explicitly clear in the memo whether Gonzalez gave notice when missing these prior shifts.
Current Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said he did not know the details of the discipline as he was not chief at the time, but confirmed that employees are generally not disciplined if they arrange coverage for their shifts.
After Gonzalez “did not report for a series of assigned” shifts in August 2008, Pickering and other officials met with Gonzalez to convey “the fact your actions were not in compliance with Department Policy,” the memo says.
Then, in September 2008, Gonzalez received a formal warning after missing two more shifts, and consequently had his “authorization to participate” in any shifts taken away for two months. This means an employee is not assigned to shifts, but is “still able to participate in department trainings and community functions,” said Meredith Shelton, business manager of the Fitchburg Fire Department.
In March 2009, Gonzalez received another formal warning after missing two shifts in December, and was again barred from taking any shifts, this time for four months.
Gonzalez then missed the two assigned shifts in July 2012 and was consequently suspended for a week in September 2012. When an employee is suspended, they are “not permitted to participate in any department activities,” Shelton said.
Pulvermacher said that while staffing is important for the department, he knows paid-on-call firefighters have other responsibilities like school and other jobs.
“I’m conscientious to know that sometimes they have other priorities that may take the lead over being in the fire department. When that happens we do ask that they find coverage, and there may be a different number of reasons why that may or may not have happened,” he said.
Gonzalez was in school at the time, Pulvermacher said (Gonzalez attended the University of Wisconsin Law School from 2007 to 2010). Pulvermacher said Gonzalez's age could be a consideration, as the department teaches “our younger firefighters the responsibility of schedule management.”
“I’m trying not to make excuses for the mayor, but he did serve his punishment as a result of it. There may have been things that contributed to it that were very real in his life," Pulvermacher said. "I’d hate to discourage anybody else who’s interested in becoming a firefighter from taking that step, thinking that they’re going to get in trouble and it’s going to follow them for the rest of their life if they miss a shift."
Pulvermacher added that Gonzalez’s “concern for the paid-on-call and how the department takes care of them is actually represented in the way that he manages the city today.”
The Cap Times previously reported on the discipline Gonzalez received as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in Oregon in 2007. One notice of discipline came after Gonzalez did not show up for a total of 73 hours of work over two months without giving any notice.
Gonzalez worked as a firefighter and EMT in Oregon from 2005 to 2007. He was also suspended for an incident of sexual harassment there.
When the Cap Times printed the Oregon story, Gonzalez responded in a statement owning his mistakes and pointing out they happened over 10 years ago. He called his behavior in missing shifts "inexcusable."
“At the time of those mistakes, as a 23 year old, I took responsibility for my actions, did what I could right away to rectify them with the people most affected, and fully complied with the department’s disciplinary decisions,” he wrote.
Asked to respond to the new findings of discipline at the Fitchburg Fire Department, Gonzalez wrote in an email that he had “already commented on the fact that in 2012 I missed shifts,” though his previous statement responded to 2007 and the incidents in Oregon, not Fitchburg.
Asked when he had commented on the Fitchburg discipline, he wrote: “I have spoken about this issue to all who have asked.”
Separately, Gonzalez was publicly reprimanded by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in November 2018 on five counts of misconduct for his work as a lawyer and ordered to pay $9,733.36, the cost of the disciplinary proceedings.
Gonzalez is running for reelection on April 2 against District 3 Ald. Aaron Richardson.