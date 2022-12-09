Re-do of multi-building development by Tenney Park unveiled to residents

A developer has revised plans for a multi-building apartment complex by Tenney Park to rebound from an earlier chilly reception from residents and urban design officials.

Vermilion Development of Chicago’s latest vision for the project, unveiled at a Thursday night neighborhood meeting, has 405 market-rate units, a reduction of 40, and radically changes the layout of buildings on the site and adds green space, a dog run and more extensive storm water controls.

The three-building development would sit on Sherman Avenue directly north of the park and the Yahara River. It would require the demolition of a two-story commercial building at 1617 Sherman Avenue.

Originally, Vermilion released plans for a $90 million, four-building complex that got panned by some residents and Urban Design Commission members earlier this year.

The original proposal, released in October, evoked concerns about the aesthetic changes it would bring to the neighborhood, traffic and environmental impacts.

Under the new plans, the development’s principle structure, a U-shaped building facing Sherman Avenue, would stand between four- and five-stories tall.

The building’s three sides would enclose a courtyard with a one-story connected structure that’s topped by a green roof.

A new road would extend east into the development, passing two smaller five- and four-story buildings and the site’s parking.

The five-story structure also includes a green roof. The four-story rectangular structure would have an underground parking garage.

“We heard from people that the previous design didn’t sort of fit in with the neighborhood,” said Doug Hursh, a design director with architecture firm Potter Lawson.

“We’re looking at a scheme that is a bit more earthy in nature and kind of fitting in with Tenney Park and the greenery of the area,” Hursh said.

Darrin Jolas, a managing director with Vermilion, did not respond to a request for an updated cost estimate of the project.

City plans for the area do call for median-density housing and multi-story buildings, noted Melissa Huggins, a representative with development consultant Urban Assets. The neighborhood plan does call for the two-story building currently on the site to be kept and repurposed, Huggins said.

But residents in attendance Thursday night gave a mixed reaction to the new plans.

Some commended the redesign and its promised boost in housing density for the area.

Others pressed their concerns about the development’s dearth of affordable housing, increased traffic and aesthetic changes to the neighborhood.

“Tenney Park is a jewel and deserves not to be dwarfed by large buildings,” said resident Gianofer Fields.

“I agree that we need more housing,” Fields said. “I’m not sure we need 405 new units on our doorstep.”

The timeline offered by the developers Thursday has City Council approval slated for March and construction beginning in the fall of next year.

