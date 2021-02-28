Q&A: UW senior Amol Goyal's rich campus life includes involvement in city government

I soon got involved with a range of other shared governance committees such as the University Book Store, a search and screen for a campus administrator. I was involved with the vice chancellor of research and administration study group. Then I quickly became ASM’s shared governance committee chair for two years, up until last year.

What were some of the things you saw in terms of the incidents where police were called? You mentioned race being involved. Were there a lot of mental health related incidents as well? What did you witness there that really made you want to get involved?

There were very few students of color on my floor in the residence hall. There were probably four on the floor, out of 45 students. And there were a lot of incidents where certain rooms would have parties or gatherings.

There was a huge contrast between the daytime and the nighttime attitudes of the students that we work with. In the morning, everyone would be friendly and try their best to be inclusive, and campus would be a whole different space. Except that at night there were incidents where certain students were — well it’s hard to talk about that and not break confidentiality.