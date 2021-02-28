Q&A: UW senior Amol Goyal's rich campus life includes involvement in city government

Amol Goyal participates in just about everything on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Since immigrating from Dubai four years ago, Goyal has studied math, economics and the classics, all while staying heavily involved in multiple aspects of student life.
Goyal is set to graduate this spring and plans to attend law school. His work in Associated Students of Madison student government, student rights issues, as a house fellow in the residence halls and on the Campus Area Neighborhood Association have certainly prepared him for a career in law.
What were some of the things you saw happening at UW that made you want to get involved with student life?
Freshman year, I was witness to a lot of incidents intersecting campus police, mental health and misconduct. I became much more interested in the inner workings of the university, especially as they relate to misconduct. So I joined the campus student misconduct panel at the start of my sophomore year and there I learned a great deal about how students interact with the university.
I learned how meticulous the proceedings can be, and how in the misconduct panel, you hold one student’s life trajectory in your hands as you decide whether or not the sanction that was applied was appropriate to their case.
I soon got involved with a range of other shared governance committees such as the University Book Store, a search and screen for a campus administrator. I was involved with the vice chancellor of research and administration study group. Then I quickly became ASM’s shared governance committee chair for two years, up until last year.
What were some of the things you saw in terms of the incidents where police were called? You mentioned race being involved. Were there a lot of mental health related incidents as well? What did you witness there that really made you want to get involved?
There were very few students of color on my floor in the residence hall. There were probably four on the floor, out of 45 students. And there were a lot of incidents where certain rooms would have parties or gatherings.
There was a huge contrast between the daytime and the nighttime attitudes of the students that we work with. In the morning, everyone would be friendly and try their best to be inclusive, and campus would be a whole different space. Except that at night there were incidents where certain students were — well it’s hard to talk about that and not break confidentiality.
But I can tell you there were incidents where there was violence, there were knives involved, there was a lot of screaming, there was an incident of assault. We had all of these things really impact the climate where all of us really didn’t have a place where friends or even people who were really close could learn to disagree with one another.
So that is what really drove my interest and kind of working closer with my house fellow towards all the programming that we had and also working closely with the university and University Housing to look into how we can create a climate where students are held accountable for their behavior, and that there are restorative pathways that can reduce the harm or undo some of the harm that they’ve done.
What do those pathways look like?
They have meaningful conversations looking back at these incidents. What would they have done differently? But, more importantly, what would they have done the exact same? Because that is where the heart of these conversations lies, right? What are you gonna do the exact same! In those exchanges, students who had gotten into a lot of trouble with each other try to resolve their conflicts and address the underlying behaviors that led them to do what they did. Changing behavior is incredibly hard as anyone in the world of student government would know.
It’s really pleasing when you get to be involved ... and let students understand the impact of their behavior and change them eventually.
Speaking in terms of Ben Shapiro’s contentious 2017 appearance on campus, do you think UW-Madison’s reputation as a liberal and progressive place holds up?
That is a really interesting question. I think that it’s hard to deny that there’s a very large conservative student body and some of that translates into administration.
We are a predominantly white institution. There is a great deal of minorities on campus, or large groups of marginalized identities, such as students of color, international students and students of low income backgrounds whose voices are not always heard. That’s where student government, the Associated Students of Madison and the neighborhood association come in, lifting and uplifting that voice.
What is the culture around addressing sexual assault on campus? What have you dealt with there?
We’ve seen a great deal of progress. I think, as a student community, we started to talk about it more, which is wonderful.
Students (who fall into groups that might often remain silent) that were either male students, students that were either assaulted when they were children or they were assaulted on campus, are able to have a space where they can process what it is that happened and how it impacted them because that is a really important step towards their self healing and toward dealing with themselves again.
Outside of that, there are more programs and services that they can access now than they could before. This could be mental health, this could be support spaces or support groups that are provided by something like the multicultural or gender and sexuality campus center. These are all spaces where students can find community and connect with each other.
The Campus Neighborhood Association has been involved in vetting a student apartment proposal on Langdon Street. That developer, Core Spaces, is also proposing a major development on the 300 block of State Street. What is the impact of these projects on the student community?
Number one, we have to understand affordability and, specifically, affordability for whom. A lot of students of color and low income students are not able to find housing. And so some of them might become housing insecure or homeless. That is a huge problem for us, as a student body.
And when we bring luxury apartment complexes onto State Street or Langdon Street, that is so close to campus. That reduces the number of options that are available to students.
We coordinated with a previous steering committee (on the 126 Langdon Street proposal) and we also contacted a number of fraternities and sororities that would be immediately adjacent to that development. We were really concerned about it and concerned about a lot of things that could happen. Late night partying, unauthorized guests coming into the building without a comprehensive security plan, the sustainability of the building because the management system for stormwater collection was the bare minimum.
Because all of these things go together, you can’t first do sustainability and then affordability tomorrow, all of these things need to be dealt with simultaneously.
Have you had the opportunity to review the State Street proposal?
The Core Spaces developers have presented to the neighborhood association. I learned that, in response to all of our concerns about affordability, they are installing 77 workforce housing units.
However, it is unclear to what extent it would be affordable and affordable for whom. We need to wait until they finish having their conversations with the City of Madison Planning Division on how exactly they’re going to institute that kind of affordability.
But as a neighborhood association, we will keep incentivizing them or pressuring them to have more affordable units. This is like the number one concern. And you can’t force developers to have affordable housing. That’s how the city works. But you can incentivize them to have workforce or affordable housing units, which is often not enough.
How do you think that the city of Madison, as a government, has responded to having more student voices involved?
I think that for a very long time prior to the formation of the neighborhood association, it was very sporadic.
But I think in terms of local government, response to the neighborhood association has been very positive. Some others, who have been around a very long time might feel like students are a lot younger, a lot more inexperienced, a lot more unqualified to have a say in the way that downtown Madison is governed.
But the vast majority of adults we have interacted with have been incredibly respectful of the fact that students are organizing, and that they want to have a say in how they’re governed.
What do you want to do with your future? Where do you see yourself going?
In the spring semester I graduate from the university and right now I’m going to be applying for jobs as a legal assistant or paralegal. Then a year or so after that I’ll be applying to law school. I’ll be applying across the country, including on campus here, but where I end up will depend on how much scholarship money I get, and other personal factors that will influence my decision.