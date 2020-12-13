Q&A: Simon Balto uncovers the history of racist policing and the futility of reform

When Simon Balto moved to Chicago in 2007 as a 20-something recent college grad, he couldn’t help noticing that police seemed to operate very differently in impoverished Black neighborhoods than in wealthy white neighborhoods. It was six years before the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement, and most Americans weren’t thinking much about police unless they belonged to the communities bearing the brunt of police violence and harassment, Balto said.
So when Balto returned to Madison in 2008 for graduate school at UW's Afro-American studies program, he set out to understand the history behind discriminatory policing, studying first Milwaukee’s police department and then, for a Ph.D. in the history department, Chicago’s. His research on Chicago became a book, “Occupied Territory: Policing Black Chicago from Red Summer to Black Power,” which details 50 years of repressive policing and efforts by Black activists to push for change.
Today, after a summer in which police violence triggered the largest protest movement in U.S. history, many Americans are calling for fundamental changes to policing and a rethinking of what keeps communities safe. But if we want to plan the future of policing, Balto argues, we need to understand the past, including where our police departments came from and why they’ve proven so hard to reform.
An assistant professor of history at the University of Iowa, Balto usually splits his time between Iowa City and Madison, where his wife works, but he’s on leave for this semester, so he’s in town full-time. He spoke to the Cap Times about what history tells us about police reform, why he thinks we need to rethink public safety and how his love of songwriting fits with his research.
We’ve been hearing a lot this year about the Spanish flu pandemic, but your book explores a different event that happened in the same period: the 1919 “Red Summer” race riot sparked when a white man killed a Black child on a Chicago beach while police stood by. Should we read anything into the fact that in both 1919 and 2020, pandemics have been accompanied by some sort of racial tension or reckoning, or is that a silly stretch to make?
I would not call it a silly stretch. I would also not say that there's a causal effect. But I think that, during these types of pandemics, everyone is on edge. Crisis manifests other crises. We have seen earlier, if smaller, versions of what happened in 2020, dating back to Ferguson especially, but I do think that (the pandemic) perhaps helps explain why the protests in 2020 have become the largest in American history. I think that it's people pursuing justice as something that we can control and can demand in a period of time in which it seems like there's very little that we can control and can demand.
You argue that we’ve been “reforming” police for about as long as police forces have existed. From your research, what do you think it would take to break out of that cycle?
What it would take to break out of that cycle is for people to abandon the idea that police departments can be reformed. One of the things that I've been thinking and talking a lot about recently is the fact that people have a misconception of why American police departments were founded. The Chicago Police Department was not founded because there was some widespread generic interest in promoting public safety. The reason that the police department is founded in the 1850s is primarily because a lot of elites in the city are worried about the behaviors of European immigrants who are basically engaging in social behaviors — primarily public drinking — that they don't think is good. And then they're also concerned about controlling and and rebuffing the rising tide of labor activism that is going on in the city in the latter half of the 1800s.
I think you could make a very, very clear argument that the police are just doing what they were founded to do. And so when people say that they want to reform the police, I don't know what they mean, because how do you reform something that is actually operating largely as designed?
People who advocate for reform seem to think that they're reinventing the wheel in some way or coming up with this new idea. Police have been reformed over and over again: to try to get them to shed their commitments to corrupt political machines, reformed in terms of implementation of new technologies, reformed in the sense of trying to diversify them, and so on. Police in the United States have been basically in a process of ongoing reform for 150 plus years, and it's never resulted in the police really being made more accountable. It's never really resulted in the police being made less violent.
People who are advocating for reform are essentially looking at a burning house and dabbing at a windowsill with a wet paper towel. The issues are so structural and the advocacy for reform is so minimal and uninspiring that I don't think that there's a way to really reform the police in a way that would actually address any of the structural qualities as to why the police operate the way that they do.
Many people hear calls to defund or abolish the police and worry that communities will be less safe, but you and other policing experts make the case that Black communities have often been both over-policed and under-protected. Should we be thinking differently about what keeps people safe?
If we just set aside the word “police” and think what we actually should be pursuing when we think about what keeps people safe, it’s the reduction and the resolution of harm. If we understand that the police are supposedly tasked with doing that, we could just come to a fairly basic conclusion that the police are not good at that. Last year, the Chicago Police Department made an arrest in 21 or 22% of first-degree homicide cases. Over the span of the past 10 years, the Chicago police failed to make an arrest in between 80 and 90% of sexual assault cases. How can anybody look at those numbers, look at the fact that the city of Chicago spends $1.8 billion every year — and growing every year — on the police department, and think that this is a system that operates well?
It strikes me as disingenuous for people to make that argument that we can't defund the police because doing so would make us less safe, because the police are not an effective tool of public safety anyway. I think people just need to have a very fundamental reckoning with the failure of the police to do what people think that they do.
Some Madisonians may recognize your name from the music scene, and while you were researching police violence, you were also writing and performing songs. What was it like to be doing those things at the same time?
I see them as very discrete arenas of my life. I think that the way in which they intersect is that I think that I'm a better writer in both respects of my life for the fact of having the other in it. I think I’m a better songwriter because of all the reading and the writing that I do in the course of my everyday life, and I think I'm a more lyrical writer in my academic work because of doing the songwriting stuff. But it also I think has been an important outlet and release for me. Spending as long as I have doing research on and writing about really horrific things, doing the music stuff was a nice opportunity to not really shut my brain off but to use a different part of it.
Are you still making music? Can we expect to hear more?
I hope so. I would be lying if I said that I have been devoting a lot of time to it this year. I sort of would have expected the many things about 2020, particularly spending basically all day every day in my house, to have led to some sort of creative output, and it just hasn’t for whatever reason. I’m always such a slow and really meticulous songwriter. I just sort of obsess over every syllable of every word of every line of every song. So yeah, I hope so. I think that there will likely be some stuff in the future, but I don't think anybody should expect it anytime soon.
