Q&A: Simon Balto uncovers the history of racist policing and the futility of reform

You argue that we’ve been “reforming” police for about as long as police forces have existed. From your research, what do you think it would take to break out of that cycle?

What it would take to break out of that cycle is for people to abandon the idea that police departments can be reformed. One of the things that I've been thinking and talking a lot about recently is the fact that people have a misconception of why American police departments were founded. The Chicago Police Department was not founded because there was some widespread generic interest in promoting public safety. The reason that the police department is founded in the 1850s is primarily because a lot of elites in the city are worried about the behaviors of European immigrants who are basically engaging in social behaviors — primarily public drinking — that they don't think is good. And then they're also concerned about controlling and and rebuffing the rising tide of labor activism that is going on in the city in the latter half of the 1800s.

I think you could make a very, very clear argument that the police are just doing what they were founded to do. And so when people say that they want to reform the police, I don't know what they mean, because how do you reform something that is actually operating largely as designed?

