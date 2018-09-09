Juan Gonzalez Torres is a local farmer and owner of Los Abuelos Farley Farm. He learned his farming skills from his family’s business in Mexico. His family has been devoted to selling and planting produce since he was a child. Gonzalez Torres first immigrated to the United States from Puebla, Mexico in 2003. He arrived to Madison in November 2003 to join his sister. Prior to Madison, he had spent his time picking grapes in Californian fields. Initially, Gonzalez Torres worked in restaurants for about seven years but ended up finding a way to do what he loved, farming.