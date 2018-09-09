The Wisconsin Historical Society plans to build a new museum on the Capitol Square, replacing its outdated and cramped space with a 100,000-square-foot building for its 77,000 annual visitors.
But even a larger museum wouldn’t be comprehensive without including the history and perspective of the state’s tribal nations. That’s where Rebecca Comfort, the first WHS American Indian Nation liaison, comes in.
“If we look at history in terms of a timeline, Wisconsin has been around for about 170 years or so, and then if we look at how long people have actually been living in what we now refer to as Wisconsin, people have been here for 12,000 years,” Comfort said.
An enrolled member of the Keweenaw Bay Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, Comfort was hired this spring to help WHS develop relationships with Wisconsin’s tribal communities, ensuring their voices are included in the development of the museum.
Her position is based in the office of WHS director Christian Overland. There are 12 tribes in Wisconsin, 11 or which are federally recognized, and putting Comfort in the office of the director is “acknowledging that direct government to government relationship,” she said.
Her role is “kind of a catchall position.” She can assist the WHS’s education team, historic preservation and museum curators, she said.
The new museum was the “driving force” for creating Comfort’s position, but Comfort said the WHS “has been very upfront in recognizing that this was something that was needed before.” She hopes to build trust that will outlast her tenure.
“This position, at the very heart of it, is rooted in developing relationships that are sustainable, that are collaborative, that are reciprocal,” she said. “And also developing a trust going forward, (so that) we have tribal communities in our state who trust us as an institution that they can work with, and that we are not twisting histories or skewing perspectives.”
Now that you've had a couple of months on the job, what have been the most challenging and most rewarding parts?
I think they can somewhat be one and the same … being that this is a brand new position, I am navigating uncharted waters right now.
Historically, the way that museums and historical societies are structured, they’re relatively colonial institutions ... History is subjective according to who’s telling the story. So this position needs to take all of that into account, and figure out the best way that we can move forward.
The most exciting thing about that … is that we are in a period of collaboration as Native people and nonnative people that the United States and the state of Wisconsin have not seen.
We’re learning as the Historical Society, how do we reconcile with the historical narrative and perspective that we’ve shared — that may not be technically be correct, or inclusive, or wholistically representing what actually happened here? How do we build trust going forward?
Could you give an example of a way that the history of Native Americans in Wisconsin has been colonized or misrepresented?
I’ll give an example that I think is pertinent in this part of the state, and it’s not necessarily that it’s wrong, but again, the perspective that we are taking and what we are including and what we are excluding from the story shapes our perceptions of history. So in southern Wisconsin, particularly in south central and southwestern Wisconsin, we love to talk about the Black Hawk War.
(But) the Black Hawk War is a blip in history and in time. Black Hawk and the Sauk were not from Wisconsin. The Black Hawk War was about territory that was in northern Illinois. Because if we look from a historical lense, who won the Black Hawk War, it was basically the massacre of women and children. That’s definitely an example where the United States is successful in colonizing this place.
So instead of talking about Black Hawk, which is not to stay that it should be completely neglected or forgotten about, but it might be more appropriate in southern Wisconsin to talk about the Ho-Chunk.
The Ho-Chunk were here when Americans arrived, their creation story puts them in Wisconsin since the beginning of time. And the Ho-Chunk held their ground very strongly when this area was colonized by non-natives. The Ho-Chunk experienced a period of forced removals over the span of 40 years.
But if we look, the Ho-Chunk nation is still here today … That in terms of our history as the United States, that’s a draw. The United States did not win the war against Ho-Chunk in regards to their removal from the state.
That’s a really powerful story to tell that I think more people can relate to than maybe we initially think. (It’s) talking about the power of place, and how intrinsically we’re tied to our home and what that means to us.
In light of that colonizing approach to history, has it been difficult to build trust? I imagine it’s an ongoing process.
That’s something, that, as you mentioned, it’s ongoing. It’s not something that’s black and white and it can go from bad to good. There’s basically this perpetual gray area. Mostly because although there is a greater awareness of the historical implications of telling history and interpreting objects through a colonizing lense ... it’s about impact, not intent.
This is a learning process. We have to be accepting and understanding of the fact that this is somewhat uncharted territory, that we are going to make mistakes, but it’s not about not making those mistakes, it’s about what you do in light of those situations, and how you learn from it.
In the last 25 to 35 years in the state we went through a very, very rocky period particularly in the northern part of the state where we saw a lot of blatant racism.
The Walleye War, or the spearfishing conflict, was a source of ongoing tension in the northern part of the state. That came out of efforts that started in the 1970s for the Ojibwe tribes in the state to exert their treaty rights from the 1800s … Citizens of our state that were not Native had not been educated in regards to what the treaty rights entailed, and what it actually means to be a sovereign nation existing within the U.S.
This was a source of tension, it was a source of violence in a lot of cases. There were people who were building pipe bombs, there were death threats.
Since then, we’ve really come out of this into a place of learning, into a place of reconciliation. So as a result of that very heated conflict in northern Wisconsin, the state of Wisconsin passed what’s colloquially known as the Wisconsin Act 31… All students attending public schools the state of Wisconsin have to have education about the people who are living here and have been living here from time immemorial. ... The law stipulates that you have to teach treaty rights, history, culture and sovereignty.
By really focusing on who we are here, both as Natives and nonnative people, and learning about each other we’ve really been able to slowly -- and it’s not without its bumps -- but cultivate a relationship that’s based on learning.
What’s a big picture goal that you would like to see accomplished during your time here?
Being relatively new in my position, I’m still in the very early stages of this where I am approaching each of the tribes’ elected representatives and officials first, out of place of respect, to introduce the project, to talk to them candidly about their concerns.
We also need to be cognizant of the fact that tribes have their own concerns ... and that we can’t go in to the tribal communities and say, “This needs to be your number one priority.”
There are three Rs that people use as the founding principles for collaboration: respect, reciprocity, relationships.
So relationship: this is not a one sided thing, where we’re saying, “We have this grand project, be a part of this.” It’s about how we can serve the needs of the tribes and the tribal communities beyond just working on building this new museum?
Reciprocity. We know what we’re getting out of it, which is ideally authentic accounts of our history … If we’re developing all of this state-of-the-art content and resources for the new museum, then how do we make this accessible to the communities that are helping us build it?
And then respect … It is not the responsibility of any of the communities that we work with to educate us on the fundamental principles of their culture. It’s our responsibility as an institution to educate ourselves.