Q&A: Radio trailblazers Lupita and Luis Montoto celebrate 20 years on the air

It’s been 20 years since Lupita and Luis Montoto launched a Sunday afternoon radio show called "La Movida" on Poynette radio station WIBU/AM 1240, purchasing airtime by the hour with savings from their overnight cleaning business and day jobs.
But Luis, who’d been a DJ back in McAllen, Texas, always knew he wanted to run his own station, and he saw a growing demand for 24-hour Spanish-language programming. The dream became a reality in 2002, when the couple partnered with Mid-West Family Broadcasting to start the state’s first Spanish-language radio station, also called La Movida, at WLMV/AM 1480 (now also at 94.5 FM) in Madison.
La Movida tries to find just the right mix of music to please the area’s diverse Latinx community, and it prides itself on connecting Latinos with the information they need — and making their sponsors happy in the process. Everyone from area school districts to credit unions to organizations serving children with disabilities will buy hour-long morning slots where they share updates or answer listeners’ questions, aided by the Montotos’ skillful hosting. (Even the Cap Times booked a slot in July to spread the word about our People’s Agenda project.)
“Our main objective is to empower our community, because if our community is empowered, the station is empowered,” Luis said.
When the Montotos spoke to the Cap Times, they were making plans for a show with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and they’ve regularly hosted representatives from the Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee, who tell listeners to contact the station if they have questions in the future.
In fact, some listeners treat the station as a sort of 411: "You had a dentist on a few weeks ago. Can I have his number?" or "Who can I talk to about domestic abuse?"
That kind of trust from the community can't be bought, he said. “You earn that the hard way.”
The pandemic has only raised the stakes in the information business. As others switched to working from home, Lupita and Luis were in the studio daily, teaming up with local health organizations and making videos about the mask mandate to help Latinos protect themselves.
“We feel privileged to be in this position,” Lupita said, because “the community needs us more than ever.”
As they mark two decades of service to Spanish-speaking listeners in Wisconsin, the two spoke with the Cap Times about their love for radio, the growing power of Latinos in Wisconsin and what it’ll take to keep La Movida on the air for another 20 years.
Luis, you were a DJ back in Texas. What do you love about radio?
Luis: The ability to make people happy with the music, with the information that we provide. Helping people relax and stay entertained while they're at work or driving, and just providing a whole bunch of fun content.
Lupita, did you ever think you’d be in radio?
Lupita: That's something that never crossed my mind. When I was in Mexico, I’d always say, “Oh, I love this DJ. I love the music of this station,” but it never ever crossed my mind that one day I’d want to be there, or one day I would like to know more about radio.
It seems like it feels very natural to you at this point.
Support Local Journalism
Lupita: I really feel that special touch between us — La Movida — and the community. I'm pretty sure the listeners know when we're so happy and excited, and when we are sick or when we haven’t eaten lunch. That's how close I feel with our listeners. So being on the air is beautiful.
How is it different to do radio in a place like Madison as opposed to on the border?
Luis: It’s two totally different things. In southern Texas, northern Mexico, obviously the radio waves do not respect borders. You can hear Mexican radio stations in Texas, and vice versa. No wall can stop any of that. The main thing that I learned was the needs of the (Latino) community here in Wisconsin were much greater than they are in southern Texas or northern Mexico, in part because of the immigration. The culture shock. Obviously, if you've never been exposed to a different country, you expect everything to be the same, right? And that is not the case.
We want to be that fountain of information so that when they go out every single day, they go well-informed. We’ve learned that that is highly important for the success of our community. If our community is stable, if our community is rich — and I mean in many regards, not money but everything else — the station will be stable. I think it's a win-win situation.
Lupita: Something that makes La Movida very special and unique is the programming. If you go to maybe New York, you will find a Spanish radio station that plays only tropical music or bachata. Then you will find another station that only plays Mexican music. Here, we are the only station, and we kind of try to make everybody happy.
How did the pandemic change things at the station, and how did you see your role?
Lupita: We came every single day, which was a blessing, because we’ve been able to let people know what’s going on with coronavirus. We started doing more shows. We started working more closely with all of these organizations (like the Latino Health Council and Latino Consortium for Action). So we became a key part of the whole process in how to raise funds and how to tell people how to become safe and take care of themselves.
What do you think that it's going to take for La Movida to still be on the air in 2040?
Luis: Like anything else, we need to evolve. We've been focusing on social media, on our digital footprint. We have a La Movida YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and all this, so we're transitioning. I don't foresee the radio going away. I think radio is a complement to other ways we're going to be able to communicate with our communities.
Lupita: What makes us different is that we’re local. We are not a network. We are not playing shows that are syndicated. People might say, “I listen to Pandora.” Pandora is not going to give you local news. Pandora is not going to tell you tomorrow it’s going to be snowing or sunny. Pandora is not going to tell you if there’s a raid on the south side of Madison. The localism is irreplaceable. That’s the reason why radio will continue.
Does it feel like a difficult time to be keeping a local media outlet alive?
Luis: Yeah. What's most difficult for us is that there are digital entities taking advantage of our content, taking advertisement (money). We're actually providing the content for Facebook or Google or Twitter, but I've never seen a Facebook reporter out in the field.
What are some of the big factors that keep Latinos in Madison from thriving?
Luis: Obviously I think the one that's affecting everybody is the pandemic. And number two is Trump. Unfortunately he is not a friend of the immigrant Latino community, and he (has been) affecting the immigrant community since the first day when he came down the escalator and he attacked the Mexican community in the United States, whether people want to admit that or not. It's unfortunate that non-Latinos, white America, do not want to accept what he is in reality.
Lupita: There's a significant number of Latinos in Wisconsin, but there's still people that don't recognize the power of the Latino community. I hope this coming election the Latino votes can make a huge difference like what happened when Tony Evers was elected as governor. So, I think in the next five to 10 years, the Latino power is going to be more noticed, and I hope that, with that, things can be a little bit more equal. That’s what I want to see: that big change in the community, and more opportunities for our people.
