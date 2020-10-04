Q&A: Radio trailblazers Lupita and Luis Montoto celebrate 20 years on the air

How is it different to do radio in a place like Madison as opposed to on the border?

Luis: It’s two totally different things. In southern Texas, northern Mexico, obviously the radio waves do not respect borders. You can hear Mexican radio stations in Texas, and vice versa. No wall can stop any of that. The main thing that I learned was the needs of the (Latino) community here in Wisconsin were much greater than they are in southern Texas or northern Mexico, in part because of the immigration. The culture shock. Obviously, if you've never been exposed to a different country, you expect everything to be the same, right? And that is not the case.

We want to be that fountain of information so that when they go out every single day, they go well-informed. We’ve learned that that is highly important for the success of our community. If our community is stable, if our community is rich — and I mean in many regards, not money but everything else — the station will be stable. I think it's a win-win situation.