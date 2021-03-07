Q&A: Porchlight's Preston Patterson preps the men's shelter for a move

It’s not a one-box-fits-all situation, especially with behavior. You see a different behaviors from different people. Can we do the same thing with this person that we did with that person? Nine times out of 10 you can’t.

On top of that, it can be the same person that shows one behavior one day and the next day they show a different behavior. So you always have to be aware.

What’s the biggest reward?

The top reward is getting somebody into housing. There have been quite a few guests that, while they were here, they seemed like they didn’t really care for the rules, didn’t care for me. But this is a very tough life. Everybody gets kind of caught up in survival mode, so they react to people differently and they certainly react to an authority figure, or who they think is an authority figure.

Sometimes a person will come back years later and they’ll tell me, “Thank you for being who you were. It gave me that extra push to pick myself up by the bootstraps and I’ve been living in a house for the last three years. A lot of it has to do with how you ran the shelter and stuck to the rules.”

If people want to donate items, what are the biggest needs?

The winter stuff we can still use, hats, gloves, socks, that type of stuff. Underwear. Then the toiletries, small bottles of shampoo, travel size soap. We’re always in need of that stuff. No matter how much we get, we still need more. Before COVID people would travel. Our executive director would remind most of our volunteers and donors, when you go somewhere, if you use your own soap, since you’re paying for the hotel soap just tuck it in a bag and bring it to the shelter.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.