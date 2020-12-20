Q&A: Porchlight's Kim Sutter has seen COVID-19 galvanize support for homeless services

I didn't have a ton of training in working with folks with mental illness. But again, it's not that different from working with anybody else. Just being aware of how things can present themselves and being able to de-escalate conflict is important, no matter what group of folks you're working with. So I think that Safe Haven gave me those kinds of skills.

It seems like there are a lot of preconceived notions about people that are homeless.

It's really all across the board in terms of what sends people into homeless episodes. And I think there is kind of a preconceived notion that everyone experiencing homelessness has been experiencing it for a really long time. While there are folks who are experiencing chronic homelessness, quite a few of those in our communities are having their first episode of homelessness. They just need some targeted support to be able to get themselves out of that situation.

Certainly, a lot of the folks we work with are looking for a job or have a job, but it's just really expensive living in this community and it's really hard to get housing.