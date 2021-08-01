Q&A: Matt Brink brings development chops to burgeoning Capitol East Corridor

Matt Brink, 39, is well-known in Madison's development field. His family, led by his father Curt Brink, has helped revitalize the downtown area with projects like Hotel Indigo, The Brink Lounge, and the under-construction Archipelago Village.
Brink also runs a consulting firm, Matt Brink Consulting, that helps developers navigate the landscape of development projects around Dane County.
He spoke with the Cap Times about being a second-generation developer, gentrification, and the changes in the Capitol East Corridor along East Washington Avenue.
What has it been like to be a part of the transformation in downtown Madison?
For us, it’s going all the way back to when we opened the Brink Lounge in 2006. We were on East Wash and Main Street back when the car dealerships were still there. I’ve lived in Madison my whole life. So to see that transformation take place has just been a pretty amazing thing to witness. It's rewarding, of course, to see that and it makes the area kind of a better area for everyone in the city, right? Because now, with Breese Stevens, they're having Concerts on the Square, there's just that much more excitement to the street, right? So it's been really important, amazing and rewarding to be involved in the process.
When the Sylvee opened it was just such a different environment. You know, there were drag races down Main Street and things of that nature. Now, just with all the infill that has occurred there's just that much more foot traffic in the area. There's definitely more of a neighborhood feel for that part of East Washington. You see more regulars and friendly faces at The Brink Lounge, The Brass Ring and the High Noon Saloon. So it's just been great for the area.
Did you always want to be involved in development? And what is it like being a second-generation developer with big shoes to fill?
Development was always on my mind. My dad has been building houses since the '80s. So I've always been around it. I just have an affinity for development and design and an appreciation for it. So I went to college, I got my degrees in finance and accounting, with eventual development in mind. But coming out of college, having the opportunity to open a business with my dad was a great learning experience.
But the tricky thing about development is it's just, you really learn it on the job, in my opinion. All the intricacies that go into the day to day aspect of developing a project, you're not going to learn that 100% in any class, you just have to live that.
You help others learn how to navigate those intricacies through your consulting firm. You’re helping consult with the development team for Baker’s Place. What things are you trying to impart, especially to younger developers like them?
Yeah, when I was approached to consult for Baker's Place, there was a relative closeness in age with the team, but still a decent gap in experience in terms of dealing with the city and neighborhoods and going through an entitlement process. There was definitely some immediate value I had to add to that and I was excited to provide it.
Being able to have those conversations with them or other projects that I consult on, it always helps to have that person to bounce ideas off of that's been through the process and that obviously isn't going to be judgmental, and kind of, in a way, (be a) mentor.
You guys are working on bringing a lot of residential density to downtown Madison. But gentrification is always a fear among residents. How do you navigate revitalizing that area without causing gentrification and displacement?
It's an interesting and important conversation, how to redevelop areas without making people that have lived there forever feel like they're getting pushed out. It's just our opinion that whenever you do a development, you truly have to think long term. We don't want to do developments where we have to command the highest price, which almost by default, could cause the feeling that gentrification is occurring.
We want to be good landlords when the situation presents itself, or just good developers. So the end product that is there is affordable, right? It's something that someone can stay in for as long as they want.
Density seems to be the answer to gentrification and displacement, right? Is that because the more density there is, the greater the chance is that a new building will be affordable?
Density is important at the right sites. You cannot go in and jam an eight-story building down the throats of neighbors that are in one-to-three story neighborhoods. It's just, in my opinion, not going to work, or your headwinds are going to be so long that the entitlement process is going to really be extended.
No, you have to be selective, and you have to be a good partner.
So density in general I think is just going to continue to be an increasing reality in the city. Because we need anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 new units a year. So we need that as the demand is there. I mean, the occupancy rate, Madison is still extremely low. With all the construction that's occurred over the last couple years, we're still not at that 5% vacancy rate, which is kind of the ideal benchmark you want to have in a city.
You talked about being a good partner with neighbors. Neighborhood associations are very mobilized in this era and extremely vocal at city meetings. Do you think being born and raised in Madison has given you a leg up in navigating the terrain?
It helps that my father specifically, and then I, to a lesser extent, have been around in the area for so long. Trust is absolutely a factor.
I think local developers have a little bit of an edge compared to out-of-staters coming in like the larger developers that are constantly responding to RFPs, for example.
You know they're just coming in to make a buck. But if you're (local) in these meetings and they know you're from the city, and you've done work before and have a good reputation, that helps where at least they trust that what you're telling them is true.
You just have to be a good partner. How much you're trying to change is always a big concern for neighbors.
You’ve done other things like running for City Council back in 2015. What was it like to run for alder?
It was great getting out there in February knocking on doors and seeing the various reactions that people had. Either they’d want to engage with you or others would very directly tell you to get off their property. That in and of itself is a unique experience.
But when I was running one of the big concerns was crime. I was just hearing from neighbors what their concerns were and how to address them; I met with staff at MPD.
Almost everyone I spoke to, the first words they offered (were), “Why would you want to be an alder?” But again, being from Madison, being from the west side, it’s just something that spoke to me at that time in my life. So it was great. I would have loved to have been alder.
Archipelago Village looks like it will dominate your immediate future. It is one of the largest projects happening in Madison. Where do things stand with it?
I think things are really going well. Our current space that's under construction is a five-story office building on the corner of Patterson and Main streets. We’re in the first phase of a two-phase parking structure development. So there'll be a 358-stall parking ramp and that will be connected to an office building via a skybridge. That also allows us to provide more permanent parking for Hotel Indigo.
The current phase of the construction is phase two of the project. Phase three, which we hope to start next year, will be a residential tower. That is going to be 39 condominium units. So we're actually really excited about this because there hasn't been a high-rise condominium, really, since pre-recession.
But this building will be 11 stories tall. So it'll be, to my knowledge, the highest building of a condominium built since like 2006 or 2007.
But really, Archipelago is still going to be years of work. And I’m really looking forward to it. I’m also going to be working hard on my consulting firm. If anyone needs assistance with projects, anything from financing to entitlements and all that — all the elements that go into it — that's what I love to do.