Q&A: Matt Brink brings development chops to burgeoning Capitol East Corridor

When the Sylvee opened it was just such a different environment. You know, there were drag races down Main Street and things of that nature. Now, just with all the infill that has occurred there's just that much more foot traffic in the area. There's definitely more of a neighborhood feel for that part of East Washington. You see more regulars and friendly faces at The Brink Lounge, The Brass Ring and the High Noon Saloon. So it's just been great for the area.

Did you always want to be involved in development? And what is it like being a second-generation developer with big shoes to fill?

Development was always on my mind. My dad has been building houses since the '80s. So I've always been around it. I just have an affinity for development and design and an appreciation for it. So I went to college, I got my degrees in finance and accounting, with eventual development in mind. But coming out of college, having the opportunity to open a business with my dad was a great learning experience.

But the tricky thing about development is it's just, you really learn it on the job, in my opinion. All the intricacies that go into the day to day aspect of developing a project, you're not going to learn that 100% in any class, you just have to live that.