Q&A: Justine Spore leads the UW Marching Band through 'major' changes

You went to the Rose Bowl last month. What was that like?

It was a dream come true. Going to the Rose Bowl is every band’s dream because we get to do the Rose Parade. I mean, how cool is that? It's nationally televised! It’s really special. It's hard for me to put into words. And I will say it was the longest day of my life because we woke up at like 4 a.m and we flew back that night. It was like a 30-hour day or something. I can't even describe how tired I was at the end of that.

What was the highlight of the Rose Bowl for you?

I got to go to the band directors’ brunch, and they talked about music education and how important it is. It just felt really good to be recognized like that, because at the end of the day, it's a football game, right? People are there to see athletes, but think about all the important things that go with that: the bands, the fans, all the tradition. And so for that to be recognized as an important thing that brings people together and as something that people really cherish was awesome.

Tell me about the Armed Forces Salute.