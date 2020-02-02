Q&A: Justine Spore leads the UW Marching Band through 'major' changes

UW Marching Band drum major Justine Spore has led the band through a year of transition as Dr. Corey Pompey took over for Mike Leckrone, who’d directed the band for nearly 50 years.
Last month, she donned the big hat at the Rose Bowl, where she starred — despite some reservations — as the speeding bullet in the band’s crowd-pleasing Armed Forces Salute. Spore, the only woman to try out for the role last year, follows in high-stepping footsteps: The band added its first female members in 1974 and its first female drum major in 1989. While the Badgers' football season is over, the band's work continues, including the Spring Varsity Band Concerts April 16-18.
Spore spoke with the Cap Times about the challenges the band embraced this year and how the band will stay with her after she graduates.
How did you know that you wanted to try out for drum major?
Well, I've absolutely adored being in the band. It's been the best decision I’ve made in college. And this year we had a new director, so people were really excited, but people were really, really nervous. The band is very lucky to be filled with super passionate people, which means that they're very, very engaged — and almost care too much. Having the same director for 50 years, obviously things get stale and there are some things that need to be revamped or revisited. But there were so many great things that I didn't want to change, so that was a balance that we were all concerned about keeping. Everybody just wanted this year to go really well, and I wanted to be part of that.
What's it like to balance being in the band with working hard in school?
It's really hard. Being in the marching band is the hardest thing I've ever done. It's extremely physically demanding, and it's a massive time commitment. We're marching Tuesday through Friday every week, 3:30 to 5:30. And then game days are like a 12-hour day, and there are always people at my house tailgating, and you're like, “I just want to take a nap.”
How do you physically prepare?
A lot of running. Biking. Weightlifting. Stairs are good. Some people swear that jumping rope is the best preparation. And hydration. Anything you would do to prepare for a 5K or a big bike ride. To be honest, being drum major is the easy part because all I have to do is march. Everybody else has to blow through an instrument or carry a big drum. The only physically strenuous part of being drum major is learning how to do the backbend. That part was the hardest for me.
And what was the most difficult part of that role, period?
We had a stretch of four home games in a row, which means that we had to learn a new show in four days, every single week. That was a really, really stressful part of the season for everyone, because Dr. Pompey wanted us to memorize shows this year. We had to learn how to memorize, and that was hard for everybody, just trying to stay enthusiastic through that really rough stretch. But I think our shows were better because of it. It looks a gazillion times better when everybody's not carrying this thing and flipping pages. I think that since people were aware and could look around and feel the music and see where they were on the field, I think people miss moves less.
You went to the Rose Bowl last month. What was that like?
It was a dream come true. Going to the Rose Bowl is every band’s dream because we get to do the Rose Parade. I mean, how cool is that? It's nationally televised! It’s really special. It's hard for me to put into words. And I will say it was the longest day of my life because we woke up at like 4 a.m and we flew back that night. It was like a 30-hour day or something. I can't even describe how tired I was at the end of that.
What was the highlight of the Rose Bowl for you?
I got to go to the band directors’ brunch, and they talked about music education and how important it is. It just felt really good to be recognized like that, because at the end of the day, it's a football game, right? People are there to see athletes, but think about all the important things that go with that: the bands, the fans, all the tradition. And so for that to be recognized as an important thing that brings people together and as something that people really cherish was awesome.
Tell me about the Armed Forces Salute.
So we originally did it the weekend of Veterans Day at Camp Randall. We played the military songs from each branch, and we made a shape on the field for each one: an eagle, an anchor, the airplane, a tank and then a big “USA.” Making shapes on the field is something we had never done, and we did it really well. It was crazy. I have never heard Camp Randall get that loud for us ever. My favorite part of it is that when you go back and and watch the video, you can't hear us playing, but it's not because we're not being loud. It's because literally everybody is cheering for us, which has never happened before. A lot of (band members) cried after that because it just felt so good to have people cheering for you that loud.
And you were the bullet coming out of the tank?
Yeah. I didn't actually do it at Camp Randall, because I'm not a huge military person. I was like, “I'm kind of weirded out that we're making a tank anyway.” And then we went to the Rose Bowl, and I was like, “Alright, you have to do it now.”
In order for it to work, you had to move very, very fast, right?
It's funny because I usually have like two to four beats to spare, but the Rose Parade was the same day. We had marched almost six miles that morning and we'd been up since God knows when, and my legs were so tired that I literally almost did not make it to my spot. Thank God I did.
You're getting ready to graduate. How do you think music or the other things you love about the marching band will still be in your life?
Well, I will always be a Badger fan, that's for sure. I hope to continue with music in some way. I don't know what it looks like right now. Obviously, we have an alumni band, and so I'll definitely come back for that. I grew up playing piano and I really enjoyed that. I hope to try and bring that back into my life a little bit. We'll see if I end up playing trumpet anymore. There are community bands out there, but I don't really know if that's my scene.
What else will you take away?
I mean, the greatest friends ever. Mike Leckrone has this famous thing. He talks about moments of happiness, moments that you find special, that when you're not in a great place, you can remember and hold onto. That's something that's really stuck with me. Like being in the Rose Bowl, all the Fifth Quarters, and the one practice where it rained sideways at practice. Those are some of the things I'll never forget.
