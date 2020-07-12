Q&A: Incoming StartingBlock director Nora Roughen-Schmidt seeks to break barriers to entry for entrepreneurs

You’re the co-chair of the Growing Workforce Opportunities Committee, part of the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment. What do you think it means for a startup scene to seek to expand opportunity or increase diversity?

What the committee has really been focusing on is very similar to the things that I was focusing on in Viroqua: How do you eliminate barriers to entry? So there's a tremendous amount of focus on daycare, flexible work, transportation, continuing education, and then a tremendous amount of time has also been spent on brain drain, and how do we best serve students who are leaving UW-Madison and heading to other places? How do we get them to stay here and show them that there are opportunities for their creative ideas or opportunities with employers throughout the state of Wisconsin? So those have been some of the biggest goals.

You're from Madison, but you're going to be staying living in the Driftless. Why?

Madison is one of my favorite places on the planet. It was the greatest place in the entire world to grow up in, and I'm thrilled to be coming home to lead StartingBlock Madison. My other favorite place in the entire world is my 40-acre farm in Richland County, where we grow organic produce and I have some happy free-range hens and a herding dog who appreciates wide open spaces to run and play. My family is very into fly fishing and trout fishing and one of our favorite streams is just a couple miles down the road. You know, this place is a major part of my identity. And I'm incredibly fortunate to have family in Madison and the opportunity to commute or stay as needed. A second home in Madison has been on the agenda for my family for quite some time, so I guess we'll have to see what happens on that part.

