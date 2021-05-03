Q&A: For Monona Community Media Director Will Nimmow, WVMO’s radio success has exceeded his ‘wildest dreams’

What have been some of your favorite moments at the station?

My very first favorite moment was the very first volunteer meeting. We publicized it as best we could, but it was before we had the radio station, so we put it on our website, and I believe we got it in the paper. I thought, OK, if we can get four or five people from the community to just get involved in the station from the get-go, we can call this a pretty good success. But the very first night, there was 25 or more people sitting there going, “Yeah, this sounds great. Can't wait for it to start.” It was kind of mind-boggling

The second best moment continues to happen every single day. We always get somebody who wants to volunteer. The volunteers who were here at the beginning, a large handful of them are still involved.

This station wouldn't be anything without the volunteers. The fact that we have all these people who want to do radio shows, but also want to do things that they think will be good for the community, that’s huge.

