Q&A: Employee experience consultant Keith Fuller helps startups build workplace culture

Much of what Keith Fuller knows about workplace culture he learned in his 11 years as a programmer and project manager in Madison’s video game industry.
“I saw an awful lot of the human cost of big budget software development, deadline-driven, with tens of millions of dollars on the line,” Fuller said. Among the costs: sleep disorders, chronic stress, fatigue, broken relationships. In 2010, he left the industry to work as a project management consultant, hoping to help people feel sustained by their work instead of burned out.
“I quickly realized that it does not matter how good your project management is, if the leadership of the company doesn't value the people doing the work, they're still going to be working nights and weekends for unpaid overtime,” Fuller said, so he started advising companies on workplace culture and leadership instead. Last year, he started his own business, All About EX, to help Madison startups think about employee experience — or EX — right from the start.
How did you you become an expert on workplace culture?
I was exposed to a large number of really good bad examples for several years. And I also started looking for best practices, examples of people that I would want to work for, places that had really good positive reviews online. I came to realize everybody's getting tripped up with the same problems.
What are some of the common problems you see?
A really simple starter one is if you were to go to any one company and say, “Hey, tell me what your values are,” there's a good chance that 80% of the people would have no response, and the remainders would say things like, “Well, our website says something like...” If you don't have a sense of values and what is hopefully offering universal guidance to everyone, from the CEO to the newest hire, then what kind of place are you going to have? How do you interview for a new hire? How do you determine if someone's a good manager or not? Do you even train managers?
Taking video games as an example, you start off with folks that start a company and have had no great examples of leadership to draw on. So who does (a new) manager have as an example but people who started the company with no good examples. And so you have this sort of dark spiral. And then after 10 or 20 years, just imagine what the workplace is like.
What kind of reactions do you get when you talk with strangers about the work you do?
The two categories of responses that I get are, number one — and this is four out of five people — “Fantastic. Our company could really use your help.” The other one out of five is, “Oh, that's nice. I'm sure our industry could really use that help. Our company’s fine, though, thanks for asking.” That last person? That's the guy who runs the company. The other four are the ones who worked for him.
When is the right time for a company to start thinking about employee experience?
My argument would be that when you think you might be creating a company, you need to start thinking about some of these things even then. For instance, the very first person you hire is going to have an enormous impact on the culture that you're trying to create. Ten years from now, when you're a global success, you're still going to be dealing with the repercussions of the cultural impact of the first few people you hired.
The two founders of Stripe said the first 10 hires are almost setting indelibly the culture for your company. So if you picture what sort of practice you might have in place for hiring those first 10 people, it can either be totally uninformed and and you’re winging it and then you’re cleaning up the aftermath. Or it could be informed. In the startup space, you can't afford to make a $10,000 mistake on hiring somebody.
And you’re still working with big companies — not just startups — for now?
That's still how I pay the mortgage for the most part. But I would love to get to the point where I can switch to predominantly dealing with startups because it's just so much more satisfying to work with folks that go, “Wow, I really don’t know that, and I totally see the value. Please help us.” That's much better than the jaded 30-year-old dumpster fire companies that I'm used to dealing with.
Don't get me wrong: Google's checks don't bounce, and they tend to have more zeros than those that you get from startups. However, wouldn't it be great if we could reach a Google when it's five people, and help them instantiate some really respectable workplace practices, so that when they grow to be a 100,000 (person) international organization, they have that as a backdrop?
In what sorts of ways does diversity come in here?
There's the humanity axis: What is a humane way to treat employees? The other axis is straight up business value: Does it make financial sense for your company to care about this? And there's absolutely a business case to be made. If you and your two straight white male co-founders now have a team that has grown and it's now a dozen straight white males, then you're leaving money on the table, and you are going to be outperformed by folks that have diverse representation in their team. So if you want to go further faster and do better than the competition, you need to care about diversity straightaway.
The more difficult thing is, what do we do about it? In a number of cases, it's driven by unconscious bias. You don't realize that your social network tends to look like you. And the best thing we can do is to educate ourselves on it.
What advice do you have for job seekers about how to know if a workplace might have good employee experience?
Piece of advice No. 1 is to realize that this conversation goes both ways. You should absolutely be interviewing them as much as they're interviewing you. When I get a chance to talk to university students, for instance, one question I ask them is, “What's one thing that you would never do for a company?” And in many cases, they have no idea. No one has ever put it that bluntly to them to consider what their own values are. How do you know if you're going to align with the values of Company X if you don't know your own values?
We see people in various tech sectors who leave jobs or go on strike or write firmly-worded open letters to the CEO because they are associating with government agencies that they might not be in favor of. Shouldn't you have made some of those decisions about your own personal values up front before you started working for a company that might take money from the Department of Defense or Customs and Immigration or whoever else you might be misaligned with?
