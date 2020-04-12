Q&A: Employee experience consultant Keith Fuller helps startups build workplace culture

The more difficult thing is, what do we do about it? In a number of cases, it's driven by unconscious bias. You don't realize that your social network tends to look like you. And the best thing we can do is to educate ourselves on it.

What advice do you have for job seekers about how to know if a workplace might have good employee experience?

Piece of advice No. 1 is to realize that this conversation goes both ways. You should absolutely be interviewing them as much as they're interviewing you. When I get a chance to talk to university students, for instance, one question I ask them is, “What's one thing that you would never do for a company?” And in many cases, they have no idea. No one has ever put it that bluntly to them to consider what their own values are. How do you know if you're going to align with the values of Company X if you don't know your own values?

We see people in various tech sectors who leave jobs or go on strike or write firmly-worded open letters to the CEO because they are associating with government agencies that they might not be in favor of. Shouldn't you have made some of those decisions about your own personal values up front before you started working for a company that might take money from the Department of Defense or Customs and Immigration or whoever else you might be misaligned with?

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.