Q&A: Eli Tsarovsky wants to make sure UW students' voices are heard

I really want to get into the field of public health policy. So I want to do policy developments and program development and implementation to address health inequities. I’m interested in rethinking and creating new ways to better serve under-resourced populations and communities. So, looking at frameworks that exist and how you can make a program to meet the needs of a community. That’s really interesting to me.

What is health equity like around Madison?

That’s something I’ve been researching a lot. I’ve been looking at incarceration and health inequities with that. I’ve been looking into food access as well.

I’ve been looking at health inequities that were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic as well, specifically gender based violence. For example, stay-at-home orders where people were getting trapped in their living situations with abusers.

I also looked at inequities in the demographics of people that were front line workers and what they are receiving for resources to protect themselves against the pandemic.

But those types of issues, I really want to work on.

Domestic violence issues during the pandemic is something we covered recently at Cap Times. What did you learn about that?