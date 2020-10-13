Q&A: Bob Klebba wants Madison to realize what it will lose with some new developments

Bob Klebba has been a small business owner in Madison for over a decade. He is also a staunch advocate for the preservation of historic neighborhoods and buildings around the city. And he has become heavily involved in the downtown real estate development scene, frequently chairing steering committees designed to give the public a voice and input into the approval process for development.
Over the past year, several developments proposed for the downtown area have been met with opposition from residents and even UW-Madison students. Chicago-based development firm Core Spaces is mulling options to appeal a decision of the Plan Commission to deny permission to build a student apartment building called The Hub II on Langdon Street.
And local developer LZ Ventures is proposing a building at the site of the old Klinke Cleaners at 414 E. Washington Ave. Klebba has been involved with providing public input on both.
What are the businesses you own?
My husband and I have been running small businesses since 2004, but in Madison our first one was our Mendota Lakehouse Bed and Breakfast that we started in 2012. Since then, we have expanded and bought a mansion — an 1850’s mansion on Mansion Hill — which turned out to be the old governor's mansion. We renovated it and opened it as an 8-room hotel in 2019.
We also revived the Canterbury Inn on Gorham and State Street. So those are the three businesses we do and what's nice is they are all alternative.
What do you mean by alternative? What makes the experience unique for travelers?
Well, for example, at Mendota you’re actually staying in a room in our home. It’s where we live and it’s set up for accommodating guests like a hotel. We have a reservation system and things like that, but we’re on site and can provide information about Madison. You’re also staying in a home. It’s not a cookie cutter hotel room.
Both the Governor's Mansion and Mendota Lake House were originally built as residences, so that gives a different feel from what you’d get in a hotel.
Since COVID-19 hit, what kind of clients have you had and how has the pandemic affected business?
We were hit really hard in the first two months when nobody travelled, just like nobody went to restaurants. It’s been pretty difficult. I don’t know that we would have made it through the summer without loan deferments from our bank and landlord. It’ll be interesting to see how the winter turns out because I think that people will continue to be hesitant to travel.
Where we have seen an uptick in business is in the traveler who wants to drive somewhere for a two- or three-day getaway. We are getting reservations through AirBnB mostly because the people who work with that website are less travel averse. But we’re seeing people coming from Chicago, Milwaukee, other places around Wisconsin and enjoying a weekend getaway.
Traditionally this time of year we’d be getting a lot of families visiting their sons and daughters at UW and we’re also not seeing fans coming in for football games. We’re not getting conferences, theater and concert travel.
What is your primary interest in development?
I guess my interest in development comes from a historic preservation perspective. I want people to make sure that they realize what they’re losing with the shiny new buildings. There are always ways to make new developments integrate into the historic fabric of Madison. I think the Urban Land Interests development at the American Exchange Building downtown is interesting because they are making an effort to integrate some of the historic buildings with their developments.
What are the threats to historic preservation and what is lost with a lot of the new developments you see going up?
One of the issues with living downtown is City Planning is pushing hard for higher residential density. What that means for those of us living downtown is instead of having 10 or 12 single-family homes, it allows for some of these homes to be torn down and larger apartments to be developed.
But you lose the sense of what the neighborhood used to be and one of the reasons I got involved in the 414 East Washington development is that we have, within four blocks of the Capitol, a 19th century neighborhood of single family homes. It’s right downtown in a small city which is unusual in our country. A lot of places like that have been torn down or redeveloped and I think people don’t value these small, old houses that define a neighborhood.
I think there’s a lot of students living there and it’s kind of a double whammy because students don’t always care where they live and don’t get involved in what’s happening in their neighborhood.
Support Local Journalism
Why should we preserve the look of these old neighborhoods?
There is value in maintaining the look of an older neighborhood that not everyone appreciates right now for a variety of reasons. But if it’s destroyed by a new development we’ll never have the opportunity to make it into something that will be appreciated by all people.
And as long as we’re okay with that loss, so be it. The development moves forward.
My involvement is making sure people realize shiny and new doesn’t always fit in and may not be what we want and we may regret it in 50 years. I don’t want to come off sounding like development is bad. It’s good. Increasing density is valuable. It’s lower cost to build new than to remodel old. The new buildings are more energy efficient.
But the look and feel of Madison that we enjoy as people who shop downtown, people who visit from outside Madison, if we didn’t have the eclectic mix of old buildings on State Street, I don’t think it would be nearly the place it is now. It’s a constant struggle to defend some of these iconic buildings on State Street.
You’ve definitely been in the thick of the struggle with a developer who wasn’t perhaps taking feedback from the community. What has that been like?
It’s difficult in situations like Hub II when you go into those situations. When I signed up to be chair for the Hub II steering committee, it wasn’t like I thought it was the hill I was willing to die on or anything. Everything they’re proposing is allowed under the current zoning code for conditional use.
Now conditional use can be political, as you saw, but what happened is the people who live in the area reacted strongly against it and I felt like as the chair of the committee, I needed to make sure their voices were heard. It did get complicated because the developer chose to do standard developer tactics by contacting people who would be sympathetic to their proposal and making sure those people attended meetings and sent letters.
But it got even more complicated because that development is being proposed for a nationally registered historic place and that designation does not just come randomly and it needs to be defended. I took that as an excuse to ask the developer to modify the proposal so it would fit better with the neighborhood.
What we learned is they don’t work that way. They come in with a proposal and stick with it because they know the code allows for it. I was somewhat sorry the Plan Commission decided to deny the application, but I think the issue was brought up with it not fitting in. The developer does not have a good track record around Madison. They’ve got a history and people know what their history is, and the politics were not in their favor probably.
In what ways could developers run into political issues in their proposals, especially in the case of something like Hub II or 414 East Wash?
I don’t think that LZ Ventures and Core Spaces realize how experienced Ald. Patrick Heck is in these situations, and how good his feedback during the process is compared to other alders who have less experience.
Heck has seen the Galaxy, The Constellation, Lyric when he was working as a development chair on the neighborhood council, and so he knows what the process is. He knows how developers should behave and how to interact with the neighborhood.
It’s frustrating to work with the developers that don’t actually listen to the neighborhood. We’ve had such good experiences with (developers) Otto Gebhardt and Stone House, and Michael Madigan, who is a smaller scale developer in town with Renaissance Property Group. He is easy to work with compared to Core Spaces and LZ Ventures.
COVID-19 has affected the ability to fill ground-floor commercial spaces in many developments. Recently, Joe Krupp’s proposal for Cottage Grove Road hit snags because it didn’t include enough retail space. But we’re in a pandemic. So why have all this retail/commercial space built in?
I’m sad that project didn’t go through because I thought it was a good project for the site. And people are all about mixed use. But the problem with retail is you can’t get retail to fill those spaces.
Madison’s restaurant market is saturated. So, you know, we had a development done on the 700 block of East Johnson Street with Chris Houden. And he threw in some commercial space on the ground floor and everyone is like, “Oh that’s wonderful.”
There’s nobody in those commercial spaces a year and a half later. So, well?
And the pandemic changes everything of course. But even still, the trend has not been positive for brick-and-mortar retail even before that but I think the pandemic has probably accelerated that exponentially.
How can people be more invested in what’s happening around them in terms of our living spaces and neighborhoods?
I want people to try to recognize how transformative some of these projects can be and publicizing them helps people realize that, you know, something transformative will occur.
But my message, like I said before, is that we’re also going to be losing something. Let’s make sure we recognize what we’re losing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!