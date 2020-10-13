Q&A: Bob Klebba wants Madison to realize what it will lose with some new developments

You’ve definitely been in the thick of the struggle with a developer who wasn’t perhaps taking feedback from the community. What has that been like?

It’s difficult in situations like Hub II when you go into those situations. When I signed up to be chair for the Hub II steering committee, it wasn’t like I thought it was the hill I was willing to die on or anything. Everything they’re proposing is allowed under the current zoning code for conditional use.

Now conditional use can be political, as you saw, but what happened is the people who live in the area reacted strongly against it and I felt like as the chair of the committee, I needed to make sure their voices were heard. It did get complicated because the developer chose to do standard developer tactics by contacting people who would be sympathetic to their proposal and making sure those people attended meetings and sent letters.

But it got even more complicated because that development is being proposed for a nationally registered historic place and that designation does not just come randomly and it needs to be defended. I took that as an excuse to ask the developer to modify the proposal so it would fit better with the neighborhood.