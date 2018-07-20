On Madison's east side, near Woodman's and Metro Transit's east transfer point, there are about 300 acres of land that have been left largely undeveloped for years. But soon, residents can catch their first glimpse of what future development could look like on a stretch of Milwaukee Street.
On Wednesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m., residents can see the initial draft land use concept of the Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan at a meeting at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St.
“There’s a lot of just kind of excitement for the area, and people are curious to see what the draft says,” said Dan McAuliffe, a planner for the city. “Hopefully once we start talking on Wednesday, we get some some support. Or if we didn’t get it quite right, we can tweak it.”
The special area plan will recommend land uses, street and block patterns, park locations, and bike and pedestrian networks. The process should produce a “policy document that really sets the tone for the land use, potential development and redevelopment” in the area, McAuliffe said.
The plan encompasses the area surrounding about a mile of Milwaukee Street, which varies from two to four lanes. North of Milwaukee Street, the site includes the 68-acre Voit Farm, the former Swiss Colony warehouse, the 8-acre Duren property and the east transferpPoint. South of Milwaukee Street, it includes Woodman’s Food Market and single-family homes. West to east, the area is bounded by Fair Oaks Avenue and Highway 51.
Much of Voit Farm, owned by the Voit family for over 150 years, is undeveloped.
"People say to me, 'Why don't you do something with it?'" Art Voit told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2006, explaining, "I'm a little sentimental."
While the farm is not yet listed for sale, the owners have “signaled its intention to sell,” a city staff report says. The Duren property is for sale, and the lease is up on the Swiss Colony site.
Woodman’s is also re-evaluating its location at 3817 Milwaukee St. The store is about 40 years old, and has already been expanded several times. The company is opening a new location in the area, the report says.
The city is taking advantage of these collective changes to write a special area plan. Some of the planning area is technically in the town of Blooming Grove, but will be annexed into the city of Madison by 2027. The plan is a joint planning effort between the two municipalities, with Madison taking the lead.
Before they put “pen to paper” on the plan, McAuliffe said, the city hosted public input meetings, met with nearby resident groups like the Eastmorland Community Association and the Schenk Atwood Starkweather Yahara Neighborhood Association, sent out an online survey and set up at the east transfer point to survey bus riders during rush hour.
Participants said they wanted an improved, “pedestrian-friendly” Milwaukee Street design and said the street could benefit from neighborhood destinations like coffee shops, retail and restaurants.
The city has suggested revitalizing the East Transfer Point as a mixed-use development, with commercial space on the ground floor and residential above, similar to the Grand River Station apartment building in La Crosse. The city got a lot of positive feedback on the idea, McAuliffe said.
“We’re trying to go for something a little more than just the basic shelter surrounded by a parking lot … something that really encourages people to take transit rather than just (being) out of the rain,” McAuliffe said.
Resident opinions diverged on the “scale and intensity” of potential development. Some residents were proponents of high-density buildings to support the transit area, while others were worried about the size of buildings, McAuliffe said. The online survey found 77 percent of residents were not interested in buildings taller than five stories.
“People are concerned about the scale, especially when you have newer development going across the street from existing single family homes,” he said.
A few participants didn’t want any new development on the agricultural land. McAuliffe noted that the special area plan doesn’t have the power to require development; it simply gives the recommendations for any eventual projects.
And the plan isn’t proposing to develop the entirety of the properties: over 100 acres in the area north of Milwaukee Street would “remain as open space,” preserving the wetlands and floodplains in the area, a city staff report said.
There are uplands in that 100 acres that could be developed as parks, and the survey found 81 percent of respondents were “very interested” in new parkland. Residents suggested uses like dog parks, soccer fields, bird watching areas and mountain bike trails. City staff’s role is to “capture those ideas and pass them along” to the Parks Division, McAuliffe said.
McAuliffe said he’s not “tremendously concerned” that the properties in question, like Voit and Duren, will sell before the plan is approved, slated for the end of the year. He thinks potential buyers are waiting for the planning process to end in order to help them determine what to offer for the properties.
Wednesday’s meeting will also present an alternative plan with Woodman’s on the Swiss Colony or Duren properties, potential sites for the grocery store identified by city staff. However, staff noted those sites may not be in line with the draft of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
After Wednesday’s meeting, the draft plan will go to the Plan Commission for additional feedback.