Public Health offers license fee rebate to county businesses

Laila Borokhim, owner of Layla’s restaurant, estimated the credit would save her around $120, or, as she thinks of it, the amount she’d make from serving about 10 people.

“I know that they're doing the best that they can with what they have,” she said of the agency. “It's nice that they're trying and showing that they feel for us.”

Borokhim’s restaurant is set to reopen today after a several-month winter hiatus. Just two weeks ago, she received the forgivable loan she’d applied for through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Before that, she waited six months to receive her first unemployment check. With bills piling up, the money goes quickly, she said.

“With what's happened in the past year with my business life, it's like all of a sudden I get this lump sum of money that I've been waiting for, and within hours — or minutes even — I spend like thousands of dollars, just on things that I haven't been paying.