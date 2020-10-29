Progress Center for Black Women goes mobile

Just in time for Halloween, the Progress Center for Black Women is launching its new Progress Van, looking to safely distribute resources in Madison neighborhoods.
The van, which will function as the center’s mobile resource center, is going to be unveiled in a drive-thru event of sorts on Halloween, featuring Melly Mell’s Soulfood, LushLife Vegan Bakery, and Mo’ Betta Butter Cookies (all businesses owned by Black women) available for pick up.
Families will be able to get pre-ordered cakes, cookies and pies and children will receive treat bags, mini-pumpkins and decorating kits, along with information about the Progress Van and its resources.
The van will be in the parking lot of the Progress Center for Black Women, 5936 Seminole Centre Court, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday for the Progress, Pies and Pumpkins event, sponsored by Madison Gas and Electric.
Participants won’t even have to get out of their cars. They will be directed through the parking lot where volunteers will place candy bags and pumpkin decoration kits into trunks. Pre-ordered goodies from any of the three businesses will also be able to for drive-thru pickup.
“I think it’ll give us more of that neighborhood feel,” Progress Center for Black Women CEO Sabrina Madison said. “We’ll have facemasks and gloves on. The bags of candy and the pumpkin kits will all be in the van, and volunteers will put them in the trunk of your car. “
Madison said that due to COVID-19, it was becoming difficult to have people stop by the Progress Center. She began to drive around to deliver resources to people herself in her own car, but that was no longer tenable.
Through a redirecting of funds the center already receives from the city of Madison, along with funds made available through the Evjue Foundation, United Way of Dane County, UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Quartz, Madison was able to purchase the van.
“Instead of folks coming to us and standing in our hallways, we can come to them,” Madison said. “We need to do safe engagement opportunities and now people are staying in their houses and folks don’t have much interaction if they’re truly social distancing.”
The Halloween event will be the first of many, Madison said.
“The goal is to do at least one to two things a week,” she said. “We’ll be out in the neighborhoods and do pop-ups relating to whatever folks are telling us they need.”
Madison said she is cautious about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, but realizes that the mental health impact of the isolation so many people have been experiencing needs to be addressed.
She said in conjunction with the Madison Chamber of Commerce, she plans on holding events at laundromats, hold pop-ups for hygiene products, personal protective equipment, school supplies, outdoor sports gear and cold weather clothing.
Mental health resources and information and assistance provided by the Progress Center will be available at all events.
“We realized folks’ mental health is really suffering and we realized that we could do some social things,” Madison said. “Just fun stuff. Day to day things. Nothing dramatic or overdone, but opportunities to engage.”
