Progress Center for Black Women goes mobile

Madison said that due to COVID-19, it was becoming difficult to have people stop by the Progress Center. She began to drive around to deliver resources to people herself in her own car, but that was no longer tenable.

Through a redirecting of funds the center already receives from the city of Madison, along with funds made available through the Evjue Foundation, United Way of Dane County, UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Quartz, Madison was able to purchase the van.

“Instead of folks coming to us and standing in our hallways, we can come to them,” Madison said. “We need to do safe engagement opportunities and now people are staying in their houses and folks don’t have much interaction if they’re truly social distancing.”

The Halloween event will be the first of many, Madison said.

“The goal is to do at least one to two things a week,” she said. “We’ll be out in the neighborhoods and do pop-ups relating to whatever folks are telling us they need.”

Madison said she is cautious about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, but realizes that the mental health impact of the isolation so many people have been experiencing needs to be addressed.