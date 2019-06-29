Marlon WhiteEagle decided to run for president of the Ho-Chunk Nation after being fired from his job as editor of the tribal newspaper, Hocak Worak, when he refused to follow government orders to cut a reporter position and create an editorial board.
“If I do it, it looks like I wanted that,” he explained. “There needs to be something saying that they wanted that.”
His presidential campaign took him as far as California in hopes of reaching the farthest-flung of the tribe’s nearly 8,000 members. He was elected on June 4 and will be sworn in at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Ho-Chunk casino in the Wisconsin Dells.
WhiteEagle spoke with the Cap Times about his goals as president and what his work as a journalist taught him about the Ho-Chunk Nation.
It sounds like you've had quite a number of different careers. Can you give me a picture of the kind of work you've done before?
I've been with our Ho-Chunk Nation for almost 20 years in various areas. I worked in our higher education office doing scholarships for tribal members, and then prior to that I worked as an audio visual specialist, both in our convention center and in our language department.
This probably goes without saying, but do you think of yourself as a journalist?
Yeah, most definitely. In fact, I just created an Instagram today. They asked for a bio, so I was like, “Podcaster, photographer, journalist, filmmaker and president-elect of the Ho-Chunk Nation.”
How would you describe the tribal paper?
It's situated within the executive branch of the government, and it basically covers all the news and happenings of the (Ho-Chunk) nation, developments within the government or personal interest stories. When someone excels, we spotlight them, and then whenever there's big events — pow wows, or a big all-Native basketball tournament — we cover those events.
Doing journalism for an outlet that is run by one's government is a different sort of thing than what a lot of journalists in the country are doing. Can you tell me about what that was like?
It was pretty interesting. I was fired, and I guess that sort of led me to running for office, because you just don't want those things to happen to other people. I guess this is sort of an answer to making that happen.
It was my understanding that part of what you were calling for — part of the reason that you lost your job — was a call for some sort of transparency.
Yes, definitely. I guess the way I view things is when it's all of the tribal members' money funding these positions in each of the four branches of the government, they all have an interest in what's happening with their government. So when (the tribal government doesn’t) make things available, they're kind of being secretive or they're not being open to sharing information, and that's kind of what I've seen as the newspaper editor as well.
In what kind of way?
As simple as email requests for a meeting to talk about something. Either they wouldn't get back to you or they wouldn't answer. (Or) it would be, “Okay, I'll talk to you, but I need to see what you're going to write before you publish it.”
Do you think it's possible when the tribal government is running the press for it to be done in a more independent or free-journalism sort of way?
The groundwork is already there, I believe, because just like the U.S. Constitution, we have a bill of rights, and it's essentially the same bill of rights. So you have the freedom of the press.
Tell me about the moment when you decided to run for president of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
(After I lost my job) there was more than a handful of elders asking me to run. I guess when I kind of decided that I was going to do it, it was one of my uncles. Our word for uncle is tega, and the tega is kind of like the disciplinarian. You listen to your tega. I wrote editorials as the editor of the paper, and people gravitated toward reading them, and he said, “You know, you had a lot of good ideas in your editorials, and if you run for president, then you can bring some of those ideas to fruition.”
Before running for this office, had you held any elected office before?
No. Essentially I was happy being the editor of the newspaper. So I think if I was still the editor of the newspaper, I probably wouldn't have ran for president.
Had you ever considered running for (non-tribal) office?
Tribal office mainly, because as a reporter and editor, I'd have to read all the (tribal) laws and whatnot. And people would come to me and tell me, “Hey, this is the law, and this isn't being upheld.” I would get a lot of the people that just went to visit their representative and they felt like they weren't being listened to, and they'd come to me, and I'd listen to them.
Tell me a little about what your platform was like when you ran?
My platform was about accountability and transparency. What that means is sharing more information with the tribal members and just trying to connect with them to hear what they have to say. I started a podcast to try to reach tribal members. We're not a reservation tribe, so we're kind of scattered out throughout (the U.S.).Wherever our people are, that's where we are.
Going back to the criticisms you made of the government when you were a journalist, what are your plans as president to address some of those problems?
I think one of the things to address would be just more sharing of information. I think right now, they kind of limit the stories of Natives to like casinos and any type of crime that Natives commit or that are committed on Natives, and those are the biggest stories. How many people know that the casinos pay for tribal members to go on to post-secondary education, or all the other programs that we do have that we offer?
Do you think that the tribal government should have some sort of open records law?
I do believe that. I've seen a few tribes have a portal online where you can view financials, and that's one of the things that I wanted to develop as the president so that if you had any questions, you could just take a look yourself.
I haven't yet seen any news coverage of your election except a short announcement from the tribal newspaper. What do you think that means?
I guess it speaks to the perception of Natives, particularly in this instance Ho-Chunk. I think in the U.S., overall, (Native Americans) are like 1, maybe 2% of the entire population, so I don't know if you'd say it's not as important, but everyone's not as interested in what we're doing or how we're doing.
Do you think they should be?
I certainly do believe they should be. I guess I value a lot of what my dad taught me. Growing up, going to public school, I would come home from school and my dad would tell me, “Okay, what did you learn?” and then I'd tell him what I'd learned and he would kind of translate it into Ho-Chunk thinking.
It’s important to know whose land are you standing on. Our history here in Wisconsin goes back, I've been told, three ice ages. To me that's important, maybe because I'm a Ho-Chunk and it's of interest to me. And then you see other people not even paying attention to that history. We're an integral part of the community where we live and all that stuff affects us.