Prepare for (social) impact: StartingBlock cohort prepares to level up social change

“I'm really excited to be a part of the Social Impact Cohort to really think about, now, what's the future of diversity work?” Moore said. “What are the ways we need to be engaging and impacting the next generation as it relates to issues of diversity, equity, supremacy, privilege, (and) so on?”

His “21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge,” a tool he made about five years ago, has been used “more than I can even imagine” in the past year, and he hopes to fine tune it during his time in the cohort.

“What I'm looking at is how to strengthen it, how to really get a sense of whether or not the tool is working and how to continue to expand it throughout Wisconsin, America, the world.”

Indeed, StartingBlock is the place to be if you’re a social entrepreneur, said participant Peter Gray of Madison, whose executive recruiting company Peter Gray Executive Search works to counteract bias in recruiting, hiring and employment. He’s eager for guidance on things like business plans and marketing.

But he’s also just excited to spend time at StartingBlock’s offices, where he’ll have a free work home for the next six months.

“I've been in my COVID bunker for over a year now,” Gray said. “I think it's going to be very helpful, when I get to come out of my COVID bunker, to have an amazing place to go and spend some real time with real people in real life.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.