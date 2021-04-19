Prepare for (social) impact: StartingBlock cohort prepares to level up social change

Eleven teams of entrepreneurs, many of them local, will soon take their social entrepreneurship endeavors to the next level as part of StartingBlock’s 2021 Social Impact Cohort, the startup accelerator announced last Friday. Their missions range from expanding opportunities for people with disabilities to helping corporations diversify their executive suites.
The teams will receive free office space for six months at the organization's E. Washington building, plus classes and mentorship from experts from StartingBlock, Associated Bank and the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact to help them refine their pitches, develop business plans and strategize to achieve the social changes they’re aiming for.
“The Social Impact Cohort allows entrepreneurs to be a part of the StartingBlock entrepreneurial ecosystem, to access our community and partners, and to use those tools, relationships, and expertise to accomplish their goals and affect meaningful change in Wisconsin and beyond,” StartingBlock Executive Director Nora Roughen-Schmidt said in a press release.
“It is thrilling to see the roster of participants this year — so many great ideas and opportunities for impact.”
It’s the third time the organization has run the program, and the first time it’s taking place virtually. Previous cohorts featured mandatory in-person meetings at the organization’s campus, which limited participation to those within driving distance of Madison.
The virtual version offered a chance to reach entrepreneurs in other parts of the state, said community manager and project lead Marc Yarmoff, explaining that the organization remains focused on Wisconsin. But despite recruiting only within the Dairy State, the organization received applicants from across the country, so the cohort features a few entrepreneurs from the East and West Coasts, too.
“We decided that including these teams and making more connections in ecosystems across the country could potentially be beneficial for all the teams in the cohort,” Yarmoff wrote in an email.
The eleven winning projects, a mix of nonprofit and for-profit ventures, were selected based on applications and interviews. The teams were notified two weeks ago that they’d been selected.
Local projects get a boost
Among the 2021 participants is Ruby Clay of Madison, who launched Black Girls United in 2017 in an effort to empower middle school girls of color. Until the pandemic put plans on hold, Clay would gather a group of around 10 girls each week, leading them in volunteer work and teaching them tools to counter the racism and discrimination they encounter in predominantly white schools.
“I don't even have words — I'm just so excited,” Clay said of being selected for the cohort. “These are people who believe in your dream and your vision. These are folks who are willing to help you create business plans, really help you get your business going.”
Clay said she was “taken aback” when she met with the other members of the cohort last week. “I was like, ‘Wow, we got some pretty amazing people out here who are really thinking about the advancement of other people and really what people need to succeed,” Clay said.
The group also includes nascent ventures like The Rage Fund, launched by Anna Gouker of Monona. Its mission: fix structural problems that make it difficult for people with disabilities to put their qualifications to work, contribute to the workforce and find the support they need.
“The idea is to use anger and outrage over what has not been figured out for people with disabilities to live full lives and make the contributions that they were born for, and turn that rage into positive energy that will make a big impact,” said Gouker, who was born with a degenerative muscle weakness.
One of the first initiatives of The Rage Fund, Gouker said, will be to address the caregiver shortage by helping more people learn about caregiving jobs and making those jobs more attractive. She also wants to help people with disabilities learn about the resources available to them in every state, perhaps by creating a national database or app. Each state has its own landscape, as she discovered when she moved from Illinois to Madison to attend graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“There are those who are well-qualified and have a lot to contribute to the workforce but might not know if there will be support available for them if they move to Seattle for a job,” for example, Gouker said.
“I wouldn’t know the first thing about who to talk to get an app started, so I’m excited to collaborate with StartingBlock and learn how I can make this a reality so that people with disabilities have more options open to them.”
Gouker isn’t the only one looking for that sort of help. When Rachel Sattler, a civil rights attorney and former prosecutor, and Kim Curran, a nurse practitioner who used to run the Forensic Nurse Examiner program at Meriter Hospital, are experts in helping victims of sexual assault, domestic partner abuse, trafficking and child abuse. But the two knew nothing about entrepreneurship. So when they launched the Dane County Multi-Agency Center in 2017 as a streamlined way for survivors to get help, they soon realized they could use some help themselves.
“This world of business development and tech start-ups is new—and overwhelming—to us,” Sattler wrote in an email. “We are intimidated by what we don’t know and unsure how to best develop our ideas into tangible, functioning tools. We are also acutely aware that missteps in these early stages could seriously damage our reputation and plan.”
Learning the ropes could be a full-time job for both of them, Sattler said, if either of them could afford to quit their day jobs. “We need to maximize the value of the limited time and resources we have to get our ambitious dream off the ground,” she wrote. “StartingBlock’s 2021 Social Impact Cohort is an extraordinary opportunity to do just that.”
For some participants, the fact that the training is virtual this year means it’s easier to fit into work schedules. But for Eddie Moore, Jr., of Green Bay, director of The Privilege Institute and founder of diversity education and consulting company America & Moore, the virtual format is what makes it possible to participate at all. Moore, who wasn’t aware of a similar opportunity in Green Bay, sees the program as an opportunity to assess and adjust the work he’s been doing for years on topics like white privilege and white supremacy.
“I'm really excited to be a part of the Social Impact Cohort to really think about, now, what's the future of diversity work?” Moore said. “What are the ways we need to be engaging and impacting the next generation as it relates to issues of diversity, equity, supremacy, privilege, (and) so on?”
His “21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge,” a tool he made about five years ago, has been used “more than I can even imagine” in the past year, and he hopes to fine tune it during his time in the cohort.
“What I'm looking at is how to strengthen it, how to really get a sense of whether or not the tool is working and how to continue to expand it throughout Wisconsin, America, the world.”
Indeed, StartingBlock is the place to be if you’re a social entrepreneur, said participant Peter Gray of Madison, whose executive recruiting company Peter Gray Executive Search works to counteract bias in recruiting, hiring and employment. He’s eager for guidance on things like business plans and marketing.
But he’s also just excited to spend time at StartingBlock’s offices, where he’ll have a free work home for the next six months.
“I've been in my COVID bunker for over a year now,” Gray said. “I think it's going to be very helpful, when I get to come out of my COVID bunker, to have an amazing place to go and spend some real time with real people in real life.”
